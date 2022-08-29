Bobby Brazier praises ‘welcoming’ EastEnders family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bobby Brazier praises ‘welcoming’ EastEnders family

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 10.01pm
Bobby Brazier (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier (BBC/PA)

Bobby Brazier has said he “slid into a place of calmness” on the set of EastEnders because of the warm welcome he received from the cast and crew – giving a special mention to co-star Lacey Turner.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, joined the BBC soap as Freddie Slater, with his acting debut scheduled to air this summer.

Brazier said: “I feel so lucky, there has been so much support and people are really excited to see him, it has been received with a lot of love. I am excited for people to see, I feel supported.

National Television Awards 2017 – Press Room – London
Lacey Turner with her 2017 National Television Award for her role as Stacey Slater in EastEnders (Ian West/PA)

“I feel like people want the best for me. Also the fact that I feel that off-set makes me feel more comfortable on-set and it means I can learn quicker and become a better actor, which is what I am here to do.”

Brazier praised his colleagues for welcoming him to the EastEnders family, giving a special mention to actress Turner, who plays Stacey Slater in the soap.

“Everyone from the scriptwriters to the catering, all the cast, there is not a stand-out person but they have made me feel so welcome so quickly, I feel really lucky because I feel very early on I slid into a place of calmness,” he said.

“I feel like it translates on-screen so I don’t look stupid like I don’t know what I’m doing and that is purely because of everyone around me just making me feel so comfortable.

“I had Zoom calls before coming in and people were saying it’s like a real family here and there is a lot of love here, I came here and felt it straight away by everyone.

London Landmarks Half Marathon
Jeff and Bobby Brazier (Matt Alexander/PA)

“I want to give a special mention to Lacey. Lacey feels like home, she doesn’t realise how beautiful and funny she is.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said it was Brazier’s “twinkle” that helped him secure the role.

“We were doing our usual casting process and we always look for new talent and I saw Bobby’s social media,” he said.

“We were already conceiving Freddie, building this character and there was some of what I saw in Bobby that I thought would be perfect for Freddie.

“His energy, his twinkle, his spiritual side, so then we brought Bobby in to audition along with some others and he just blew us away with his performance, he really did, and he is Freddie Slater.”

The character of Freddie was last seen in Walford in May 2006 when he and his mother, Maureen “Little Mo” Slater, left to start a new life.

Garfield 2 premiere
Jade Goody with Bobby Brazier and his brother Freddy (Yui Mok/PA)

He is returning to Albert Square, aged 18, and finds himself on a path that could lead to heartbreak.

Describing his character, Brazier said: “There is a depth to Freddie… he isn’t trying to prove himself as a bad boy.

“He’s got a lot of depth to him and he’s in touch with that I think but he’s also a lad in the way that he does silly things.

“He’s reckless but it always comes from a place of that depth of love. Freddie is still developing, which is fun.”

He added that he hoped his performance was as good as he thinks it is.

Big Brother star Goody, who died in 2009 aged 27 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, had Bobby and his brother Freddy, now 17, with fellow reality TV star Brazier.

She was an avid fan of EastEnders and in 2006 reportedly petitioned two of its stars to talk to their bosses about securing her a role during a chance meeting at V Festival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Michael Flatley (PA)
Michael Flatley was told going into the film world was ‘impossible’
Alexander Armstrong (Ian West/PA)
Alexander Armstrong turned down the chance to host Channel 4’s Countdown
Dame Mary Berry appears in Celebrity MasterChef next week (BBC)
Dame Mary Berry to make guest appearance on Celebrity MasterChef
TV chef Nadiya Hussain (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Nadiya Hussain says cooking helped to ease family grief
A letter written by Charles Dickens (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charles Dickens’ unseen letters to be published for the first time
Craig Charles has spoken about his exit from BBC Radio 2 earlier this year (Ian West/PA)
Craig Charles opens up about ‘mixed feelings’ after Radio 2 exit
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence
Sarah Beeny has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer
Diana, the Princess of Wales in 1983 (PA)
Not finding white Fiat Uno a ‘frustration’, say Diana crash investigators
Prince Charles praises his friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes in an upcoming documentary (David Carter/Fieldcraft Studios/PA)
Prince of Wales praises Sir Ranulph Fiennes in new documentary

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids