Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 10.37pm Updated: August 30 2022, 7.55am
Sarah Beeny has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Sarah Beeny has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Sarah Beeny said she is being treated for breast cancer.

The 50-year-old presenter and property expert is best known for her work on UK property programmes, including Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she said she had “a little bit of a breakdown” after being diagnosed in a hospital consultation room.

Speaking to the newspaper, she said she began chemotherapy last week and will have a mastectomy and radiotherapy in the New Year.

She cut off her hair at the weekend with the help of her children and husband, and said: “Graham was trying to cut it nicely, but the boys – well, they’re not going to be famous hairdressers.

“They said I looked like Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones – I mean, she’s beautiful so I was sort of flattered, but my hair is now about a centimetre long in some places and it’s an inch long in others.”

Sharing a post on Instagram on Tuesday morning, she wrote: “A little pile of not very good condition hair on it’s way to @officiallittleprincesstrust – my trainee hairdressers cut off my hair on Friday night – getting one step ahead after first chemo treatment for breast cancer on Friday – the exclusive club you’d rather not be a member of!”.

Despite her diagnosis, Beeny said she will continue to work and is focused on a new Channel 4 series and book she has planned for later this year.

She added: “I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk.”

She said she plans to draw on her “inner strength” throughout treatment.

When she was 10, Beeny lost her mother, 39, to breast cancer.

She said of her own diagnosis: “The nurse was so sweet and they were really nice to me but I thought, ‘You don’t understand. I have waited 40 years to hear those words.’ I knew I was going to hear them one day.”

Beeny has four children – Rafferty, Laurie, Billy and Charlie – and married her husband, artist Graham Swift, in 2003.

In 2010, she began to chart the renovation of Rise Hall, a Grade II-listed stately home in Rise, East Yorkshire, as part of Channel 4 series Beeny’s Restoration Nightmare.

Beeny and Swift worked to renovate Rise Hall as a family home and wedding venue, then sold the property in 2019.

In March that year, she revealed she was quitting London to move to a seven-bedroom house in Somerset with Swift and their sons.

The couple bought the 220-acre sheep farm in August 2018 and Beeny later said she had decided to make the move permanent after considering her children’s education.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Michael Flatley (PA)
Michael Flatley was told going into the film world was ‘impossible’
Alexander Armstrong (Ian West/PA)
Alexander Armstrong turned down the chance to host Channel 4’s Countdown
Dame Mary Berry appears in Celebrity MasterChef next week (BBC)
Dame Mary Berry to make guest appearance on Celebrity MasterChef
TV chef Nadiya Hussain (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Nadiya Hussain says cooking helped to ease family grief
A letter written by Charles Dickens (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charles Dickens’ unseen letters to be published for the first time
Craig Charles has spoken about his exit from BBC Radio 2 earlier this year (Ian West/PA)
Craig Charles opens up about ‘mixed feelings’ after Radio 2 exit
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence
Diana, the Princess of Wales in 1983 (PA)
Not finding white Fiat Uno a ‘frustration’, say Diana crash investigators
Bobby Brazier (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier praises ‘welcoming’ EastEnders family
Prince Charles praises his friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes in an upcoming documentary (David Carter/Fieldcraft Studios/PA)
Prince of Wales praises Sir Ranulph Fiennes in new documentary

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids