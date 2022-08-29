Dame Mary Berry to make guest appearance on Celebrity MasterChef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Mary Berry to make guest appearance on Celebrity MasterChef

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.05am Updated: August 30 2022, 7.25am
Dame Mary Berry appears in Celebrity MasterChef next week (BBC)
Dame Mary Berry appears in Celebrity MasterChef next week (BBC)

Dame Mary Berry will make a surprise appearance on Celebrity MasterChef during next week’s semi-finals stage of the cooking competition.

She will appear during next Thursday’s instalment of the BBC series, on September 8, where the remaining contestants will be charged with recreating one of Dame Mary’s “favourite and delicious signature classic recipes”.

The celebrity contestants will have to “master unfamiliar ingredients and techniques” in the hopes of impressing Dame Mary and judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Celebrity MasterChef contestants Katya Jones, Ryan Thomas, Kitty Scott-Claus, Adam Pearson and Lisa Snowdon cook on August 30 in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen (Shine TV Production)

Dame Mary, 87, said: “I can’t wait to see these talented MasterChef semi-finalists bring my dishes to life and hopefully they are recipes they would enjoy making at home too.

“They need to remember though that I’ve got eyes in the back of my head. They may think I’m not watching but I will be…”

The celebrities battling it out in the kitchen this week include Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, actor Adam Pearson, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus, radio and TV presenter Lisa Snowdon and soap star Ryan Thomas.

Professional dancer Jones, 33, returns to the Strictly line-up this year as the flagship BBC One show returns for its 20th series.

Celebrity Masterchef contestant Katya Jones (Shine TV Production)

She made Strictly history in 2020, dancing as part of the show’s first same-sex pairing alongside boxer Nicola Adams, but their journey was cut short after Jones tested positive for Covid-19 and they were forced to leave the series early.

She said of doing Celebrity MasterChef: “I’ve been a professional dancer for 30 years, I’ve been a teacher and I’m always in control of the situation.

“I’ve been learning my craft for so long that I thought to be on the other side, be the beginner, be the amateur and being judged for something that is so outside my comfort zone is going to make me a better person.

“I’ll learn a new life skill, meet new people, what is better than that? All whilst eating!”.

Coronation Street and Neighbours star Thomas, 38, said of being in the MasterChef kitchen: “It is very intimidating and scary when you first walk in, nothing can prepare you for that. Stepping into the kitchen, working out where everything is and then cooking the food.”

British actor and disability rights campaigner Pearson, 37, who has neurofibromatosis, said: “I wanted to do Celebrity MasterChef to learn a new skill. I’m coming into this with zero cooking expertise at all.

“As someone who has made a career of going out and telling other disabled people to live their lives, seize the day, carpe diem, at the risk of avoiding hypocrisy I thought I should be doing this. Also, ladies love a cook.”

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One on August 30 at 9pm. The semi-finals week airs across BBC One and BBC iPlayer on September 6, September 8 and September 9.

