Home Entertainment TV & Film

Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be ’empowering’

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 3.06am
Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be 'empowering' (Lia Toby/PA)
Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be ’empowering’ (Lia Toby/PA)

The host of new E4 series Send Nudes: Body SOS says the show is meant to be “empowering” and help those struggling with body confidence.

Vogue Williams said the reality show was designed to help those considering plastic surgery to feel happier about their bodies in an “honest and realistic way”.

In the programme, participants’ bodies are scanned by hundreds of cameras to create a 3D computer-generated avatar that is cosmetically altered with the help of specialist surgeons in the way they wish.

The resulting “nudes” are then sent to 50 strangers to be analysed and critiqued.

Pride of Britain Awards 2021 – London
Williams said the show is designed to help those considering plastic surgery to feel happier about their bodies in an ‘honest and realistic way’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, Williams said: “It’s not a series about plastic surgery, but it is about helping people who are considering surgery because they are really self-conscious about a part of their body to the extent it’s affecting their way of life.

“When I meet them they’re on the fence about surgery but it’s something they’ve thought about for a long time.

She continued: “It’s a really empowering show and is very body positive and I think that we need some of that on TV.

“We all have issues with our bodies and this is for anyone across the UK who has got to the point they are really considering surgery.

“Being able to rip off the band aid and show us what bothers them and then to send their nudes to 50 complete strangers is very brave but very empowering.

“Everyone’s body is different, and everyone’s body is amazing and beautiful.

“Nobody is perfect and you certainly realise that ‘normal’ is not a word that we should use describing bodies – we’re all so different and that should be celebrated.”

Williams, 36, said social media platforms were responsible for some people, especially younger people, wanting to change their appearance via cosmetic surgery, but that it was up to the individual to “monitor” what online content they consume.

Asked how the new show would fit into the current body-image debate, she said: “I think that the show for us was more about being body positive. We didn’t want it to be a negative show.

“We didn’t want to go and tell people ‘you need plastic surgery if you want to look good or feel good about yourself’.

“We were kind of like, ‘listen, you look good the way you are but if you really want the opinion of other people and you really want to see what you look like with the surgery (which could be really life changing)’, we are going to show you all the risks and the costs’.”

Send Nudes: Body SOS airs on E4 on Wednesday August 31 at 10.15pm.

