Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens

The Great British Bake Off will return to TV screens on September 13 with a new batch of amateur bakers.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will return alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the show’s famous tent for another series of signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

The fan-favourite baking show will return in the same week as the launch of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday September 17, marking a bumper week of TV.

On Twitter, Channel 4 said: “Are you bready for brand new Bake Off? #GBBO returns Tues 13th September at 8pm.”

Similarly announcing the start date, the British Bake Off twitter account said: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…”

It also shared a selfie of the judges and presenters seemingly on the grounds where the show is filmed.

Last year, amateur baker and chief engineer Giuseppe Dell’Anno from Bristol was the first Italian to take home the top prize.

He saw off competition from Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final episode to win the 12th series of the Channel 4 baking contest.

Both Dame Prue and fellow judge Hollywood said the final was the closest yet – each contestant having received two coveted “Hollywood handshakes” and two star baker awards during the series.

The final showstopper challenge of 2021 tasked the finalists with creating a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party display using both sweet and savoury treats, and showcasing a minimum of four baking disciplines.