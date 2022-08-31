Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 2.53pm Updated: August 31 2022, 4.06pm
Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/PA)
Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/PA)

The Great British Bake Off will return to TV screens on September 13 with a new batch of amateur bakers.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will return alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the show’s famous tent for another series of signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

The fan-favourite baking show will return in the same week as the launch of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday September 17, marking a bumper week of TV.

On Twitter, Channel 4 said: “Are you bready for brand new Bake Off? #GBBO returns Tues 13th September at 8pm.”

Similarly announcing the start date, the British Bake Off twitter account said: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…”

It also shared a selfie of the judges and presenters seemingly on the grounds where the show is filmed.

Last year, amateur baker and chief engineer Giuseppe Dell’Anno from Bristol was the first Italian to take home the top prize.

He saw off competition from Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final episode to win the 12th series of the Channel 4 baking contest.

Both Dame Prue and fellow judge Hollywood said the final was the closest yet – each contestant having received two coveted “Hollywood handshakes” and two star baker awards during the series.

The final showstopper challenge of 2021 tasked the finalists with creating a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party display using both sweet and savoury treats, and showcasing a minimum of four baking disciplines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Bill Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast alongside many co-hosts, including Susanna Reid (PA)
Tributes paid to ‘remarkable broadcaster’ Bill Turnbull
Bill Turnbull (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Bill Turnbull: Inspiring men to have prostate test ‘the one useful thing I did’
Dave (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dave leads nominations for Rated grime awards
Bill Turnbull’s broadcasting career spanned four decades (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bill Turnbull woke up the nation with his calm, reassuring manner
Bill Turnbull (Classic FM/PA)
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 after prostate cancer fight
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening (Niall Carson/PA)
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening
Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding to be honoured at BMI London Awards

More from The Courier

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife