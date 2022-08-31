Firefighters tackle blaze in Co Down barley field made famous by Rihanna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Firefighters tackle blaze in Co Down barley field made famous by Rihanna

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 5.16pm Updated: August 31 2022, 6.28pm
A firefighter tackles a blaze in a Co Down field made famous by the music star Rihanna (Niall Carson/PA)
A firefighter tackles a blaze in a Co Down field made famous by the music star Rihanna (Niall Carson/PA)

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a Co Down barley field made famous by pop star Rihanna.

Three fire appliances were deployed to the field just outside Bangor, with firefighters seen dousing flames across a wide area.

The view across the field dominated by an old tree was made famous in 2011 in the 34-year-old’s music video for her hit We Found Love featuring Calvin Harris.

The filming of the music video made global headlines at the time after the farmer who owned the field told the pop superstar to cover up her skimpy outfit.

Rihanna field on fire
Rihanna during the first day of filming her new pop video in a field in County Down. (PA)

Alan Graham, former councillor of the Democratic Unionist Party, said at the time he did not “believe young ladies should have to take their clothes off to entertain”.

But he said he had not halted the filming, adding that Rihanna had been “very gracious and respectful” when they spoke, and they had “parted company on good terms”.

Mr Graham had also admitted at the time that he did not know who the multi-award-winning singer was when he got asked for the use of his field for the video.

The music video also included scenes shot in north Belfast as well as in the more rural setting on the road from Northern Ireland’s capital city to Bangor.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call for assistance at 3.50pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said three fire appliances attended, two from Bangor fire station and one from Holywood fire station.

They said the incident in the large barley field remains ongoing.

On Wednesday evening, police issued a warning to motorists planning to travel along the Belfast Road between the Ballyrobert Road and Craigantlet Road junctions.

A police spokesperson described visibility as poor and urged motorists to seek an alternative route.

