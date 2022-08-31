Jeremy Vine: BBC impartiality ruling exposes vilification of cyclists in my area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Vine: BBC impartiality ruling exposes vilification of cyclists in my area

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 5.58pm
Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Vine has said he is “grateful” for the BBC’s impartiality ruling against him as he feels it has exposed the “personal vilification of cyclists” in his area by a Facebook page.

In a recent ruling, the broadcaster found that the Radio 2 presenter, 57, was in breach of its impartiality policy for voicing his support for low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

Vine, an avid cyclist, has repeatedly backed the introduction of the scheme in his area of Chiswick and criticised campaign groups against it on his social media.

In response, a campaigner against the introduction of an LTN in Chiswick complained to the BBC that the broadcaster represented “a campaign of abuse” against the group.

They also claimed he was in breach of the BBC’s impartiality rules as he was giving his opinion on a controversial matter in a manner inappropriate for “a journalist who should be non biased”.

Following an investigation, the broadcaster’s editorial complaints unit sided with the campaigner and concluded Vine did breach impartiality rules.

The ruling stated that Vine’s Twitter posts “appeared to endorse one viewpoint on that topic and controvert another”, and that this was “inconsistent with the BBC’s editorial standards” which applied to him.

However, the complaint was only partly upheld as the ruling added that the presenter had been primarily responding to posts from the Facebook group which had been “wishing him harm and describing him in opprobrious terms”.

The complaints unit stated that Vine was “entitled to object to such personal abuse” and as he did so “in terms which were not themselves abusive”, his tweets were deemed not in breach of the BBC’s guidance in this respect.

Jeremy Vine show
Jeremy Vine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Following the ruling, Vine wrote in a statement shared on Twitter: “I’m grateful for the impartiality ruling by the Editorial Complaints Unit of the BBC.

“Most importantly, the ruling identified the complainant as the person who ‘superintends’ a west London Facebook page which has spent years targeting named local cyclists, like me, with abuse.

“By accident or design, the complainant’s role in the personal vilification of cyclists in my area – ‘wishing me harm’ – has been exposed by the BBC ruling, which goes on to confirm that the abuse was all one-way, and I never responded in kind.

“Secondly, the judgment is about comments I have made about LTNs. I understand that I am still allowed to praise cycle lanes, which are different. I can certainly praise the cycle lane which runs down the end of my street.

“I’m happy to accept that I should not praise LTNs that I haven’t used myself. This is helpful guidance for me.”

