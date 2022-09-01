Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club By Press Association September 1 2022, 1.58am Updated: September 1 2022, 7.02am Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dave Chappelle has made a surprise guest appearance in a local Liverpool comedy venue. The US comedian, who has recently faced criticism over jokes involving transgender people, appeared at Hot Water Comedy club in Liverpool on Wednesday evening. Best club the world… pic.twitter.com/CPO4JFmzfb— Hot Water Comedy (@HWCCLiverpool) August 31, 2022 Taking to the stage at the intimate gig, Chappelle performed a set that lasted several hours. It comes the day before he begins a short arena tour in the UK with fellow comedian Chris Rock. The pair are due to perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, before two dates at London’s O2 Arena. Chappelle is also taking part in a special tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith Jessica Chastain on Kyiv: The children amazed me with their hope and strength Bill Turnbull’s legacy inspires opponents of Sizewell C to ‘fight on’ Bill Turnbull ‘one of the best men’, says former Wycombe Wanderers captain David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics to go under the hammer Perth and Kinross Foodbank needs public support as users rise by 20% in the… Hop in the saddle and peddle to 7 of the best cycling cafes in… 0 London Film Festival says free events ‘essential’ amid cost-of-living crisis Karen Hardy on former Strictly partner Bill Turnbull: ‘I owe him so much’ ‘Brave’ Bill Turnbull saved lives, says head of Prostate Cancer UK More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0