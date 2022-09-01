Bill Turnbull woke up the nation with his calm, reassuring manner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bill Turnbull woke up the nation with his calm, reassuring manner

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 9.02am
Bill Turnbull’s broadcasting career spanned four decades (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bill Turnbull’s broadcasting career spanned four decades (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bill Turnbull, who for 15 years woke up the nation as a presenter on the BBC Breakfast sofa, has died aged 66.

Across a four-decade career, he presented from the front line of British and foreign politics, as well as hosting an array of lighter gameshows and religious programmes.

William Robert Jolyon Turnbull was born on January 25 1956 in Guildford, Surrey.

Educated at Eton College, he attended the University of Edinburgh where he was editor of the student paper.

Bill Turnbull
Bill Turnbull (Matt Crossick/PA)

Turnbull started his broadcasting career at Scotland’s Radio Clyde in 1978.

He joined the BBC as a reporter for the Today programme in 1986 before becoming a correspondent for BBC’s Breakfast Time two years later.

Memorable stories he filed included the Lockerbie disaster in 1988 and the Romanian revolution of 1989.

In 1990, Turnbull became a correspondent for BBC News and reported from more than 30 countries.

During his four-year stint as the Washington correspondent, he covered the Monica Lewinsky scandal, the OJ Simpson trial and there was also a rain-drenched appearance on Breakfast during a hurricane in Florida.

After moving back to the UK in 1997, Turnbull became one of the main presenters on BBC News 24, as it was called back then.

He also worked for BBC Radio 5 Live, including presenting Weekend Breakfast.

Turnbull joined BBC Breakfast in 2001 as a presenter alongside Sian Williams.

Bill Turnbull and Sian Williams
Bill Turnbull and Sian Williams (Yui Mok/PA)

They worked together until 2012 when Williams departed after the programme moved from London to Salford.

Celebrity fans including David Cameron, Frank Skinner and Miranda Hart sent farewell video messages to the presenter.

The former prime minister said: “Bill, throughout your career you have brought us the news from around the world, from war zones to the White House, but for the last 15 years we’ve been used to seeing you present from one iconic location – the BBC Breakfast sofa.

“Now the day has come for you to swap that sofa for a bed and those long-awaited lie-ins. So on behalf of all the people who are used to starting their day with you, thank you.”

During those 15 years, the nation had woken up to Turnbull’s calm, reassuring manner.

However, in July 2015 he made an embarrassing slip-up live on air.

The Guildford-born broadcaster appeared to say “c***” instead of “client” while referring to reaction to a public health story.

In a statement, the BBC said he had “unintentionally stumbled” over his words.

Left to right, Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Bill Turnbull, Simon Jack, Louise Minchin and Chris Hollins with the award for best TV daytime programme at the TRIC Annual Awards
Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Bill Turnbull, Simon Jack, Louise Minchin and Chris Hollins at the TRIC Annual Awards in 2010 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It was one of his most memorable moments on BBC Breakfast.

As a household name, Turnbull made numerous television appearances away from Breakfast.

He was a presenter on BBC One’s long-running Songs Of Praise.

In 2005, he competed as a contestant in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing. Partnered with Karen Hardy, he was the seventh celebrity voted off the show.

Turnbull also participated in ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?; the BBC’s Celebrity Mastermind, Would I Lie To You?, Pointless Celebrities, Room 101 and Through The Keyhole, and he appeared in dictionary corner on Channel 4’s Countdown.

Arguably his most famous role came in a 2011 Doctor Who episode, The Wedding Of River Song, in which he played himself.

Turnbull’s passion for beekeeping led to the 2011 publication of his book The Bad Beekeepers Club, a humorous account of the ups and downs of the hobby.

In 2018, aged 63, he announced he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, and said he had been taking cannabidiol to tackle his symptoms.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh meeting Julie Etchingham and Bill Turnbull during the annual Civil Service Awards Reception at Buckingham Palace in 2015
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh meeting Julie Etchingham and Bill Turnbull at Buckingham Palace in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Turnbull was filmed smoking cannabis with a vape for a Channel 4 documentary – Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive – following his attempts to find suitable treatment.

In his final years he presented a weekend radio show on Classic FM and appeared as a guest presenter on The One Show.

On a number of occasions in 2020 and 2021, Turnbull reunited with his former BBC Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid as a guest presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The pair fronted Breakfast together until 2014, when Reid left to join ITV.

In October 2021 he announced he was taking “a leave of absence” from his weekend programme on Classic FM for “health reasons”.

The Wycombe Wanderers supporter was quoted on the club’s official website, from an interview with Prostate Cancer UK, as saying: “There’s a special atmosphere about Wycombe Wanderers because of where it is, such a lovely rural setting, and it’s small enough still to have that real club feeling about it where people do care about each other.”

He is survived by his wife Sarah, who he married in March 1988, and their three children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival Programme Launch at BFI Southbank in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London Film Festival says free events ‘essential’ amid cost-of-living crisis
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hardy wiped away tears as she remembered Bill Turnbull in a heartfelt tribute, saying he had been a mentor and crediting him with being a “legend of TV” (BBC News/PA Wire)
Karen Hardy on former Strictly partner Bill Turnbull: ‘I owe him so much’
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)
‘Brave’ Bill Turnbull saved lives, says head of Prostate Cancer UK
Bill Turnbull after his final episode of BBC Breakfast (BBC/PA)
BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty and colleagues remember ‘mentor’ Bill Turnbull
Bill Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast alongside many co-hosts, including Susanna Reid (PA)
Tributes paid to ‘remarkable broadcaster’ Bill Turnbull
Bill Turnbull (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Bill Turnbull: Inspiring men to have prostate test ‘the one useful thing I did’
Dave (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dave leads nominations for Rated grime awards
Bill Turnbull (Classic FM/PA)
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 after prostate cancer fight
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening (Niall Carson/PA)
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.
Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy
0