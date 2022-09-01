David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics to go under the hammer

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 5.02pm Updated: September 1 2022, 8.54pm
David Bowie mural (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie mural (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics to pop classic Starman are expected to fetch up to £40,000 at auction.

The song, about a Starman who would “like to come and meet us but he thinks he’d blow our minds” was released as a single in 1972.

It featured on the Ziggy Stardust concept album, which catapulted Bowie into international rock and pop stardom.

Starman Lyrics
The Starman lyrics (Omega Auctions/PA)

The lyrics were previously on display as part of the V&A Museum’s David Bowie Is collection, and they have been owned by the same person since the 1980s.

The A4 page features handwritten amendments and edits by Bowie, including corrected spelling mistakes and additions.

Dan Hampson, auction manager for Omega Auctions, said: “David Bowie remains one of the most influential recording artists of all time and someone whose lasting influence on music is still being studied.

“The items that most excite our collectors are those that bring them closer to the stars, in this instance the handwritten lyrics to a song which many would regard as a work of true genius.

“It’s a real privilege to see and to sell them.”

David Bowie
David Bowie died in 2016 (PA)

The lyrics will be sold as part of a David Bowie and glam rock sale on September 27.

In 2019, the first demo of Bowie singing Starman sold for £51,000 after gathering dust in a loft for nearly five decades.

Bowie can be heard telling his guitarist Mick Ronson, who died in 1993, that he has not finished singing the song when he tries to end the demo.

The singer, born David Jones in post-war Brixton, died aged 69 on January 10, 2016.

