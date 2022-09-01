Bill Turnbull’s legacy inspires opponents of Sizewell C to ‘fight on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Bill Turnbull’s legacy inspires opponents of Sizewell C to ‘fight on’

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 6.06pm Updated: September 1 2022, 6.44pm
Bill Turnbull (Roscoe & Rutter/BBC/PA)
Bill Turnbull (Roscoe & Rutter/BBC/PA)

Campaigners opposing the Sizewell C nuclear power project have said Bill Turnbull’s legacy as an “amazing friend and supporter” of their cause will inspire them to “fight on”.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter’s death was announced on Thursday – the same day that Boris Johnson used his final policy speech to promote the nuclear scheme and pledged £700 million of taxpayers’ money towards it.

The reactor is expected to be built by energy firm EDF, close to Mr Turnbull’s home town of Theberton in Suffolk.

During the planning phase, Mr Turnbull gave a passionate speech warning of the “awful devastation” the project would have on the area.

Protest group Stop Sizewell C said it was “devastated” by the newsreader’s death, describing him as an “amazing friend and supporter” whose legacy would inspire the group to further oppose the project.

The group said: “Bill was an amazing friend and supporter but he and his family would want us to fight on, and we will, with all our hearts, to honour him.

“We send our love and deepest condolences to all who knew him.”

Alison Downes, executive director of the group, said Mr Turnbull became increasingly involved after they met at a pub, and described him as having “this amazing can-do attitude”.

She told the PA news agency: “He was passionate about Minsmere, about Sizewell beach, about the sandlings. He loved walking the dogs all over this beautiful area.

“He was very driven by the wildlife.”

Ms Downes said Mr Turnbull was “always upbeat and always positive” and “very good at rousing” the campaigners through making videos, talking to the media, and hosting events where Sizewell C was discussed.

“He was enormously important to the campaign. He was a great supporter,” she said.

“But also, for me personally, he was something of a mentor, and he and his family were so supportive and they always had time to talk about the campaign and throw ideas around. And just the level of support they gave me was incredibly powerful.”

Ms Downes added: “He was an incredibly valuable source of help and support, and as a member of our community… All of us here in the village are just going to miss him enormously and we send our wholehearted condolences and love to his family.”

During a planning inspectorate hearing in 2021, Mr Turnbull spoke to oppose the plan “more in sorrow than protest” out of “fear” that a “beautiful, precious corner of Suffolk will fall victim to the most awful devastation”.

Sizewell nuclear power stations
(PA Graphics)

Mr Turnbull said he was speaking on behalf of “those who have no voice and who can reap only danger and destruction” from the project – “the rare and abundant wildlife that inhabits the land around Sizewell”.

The former journalist also cited “enormous disruption to business and livelihoods posed by EDF’s plan” as “reason enough to stop the project going ahead”.

Mr Turnbull said he and his wife lived two-and-a-half miles from the construction site and they had felt “blessed” to be surrounded by “extraordinary wildlife” in the area, including skylarks, marsh harriers and owls.

The outgoing Prime Minister has said he is confident the deal for the Sizewell C funding will get “over the line” in the coming weeks.

