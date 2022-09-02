Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was ‘last of a dying breed’, says friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was ‘last of a dying breed’, says friend

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 2.48am
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters (Yui Mok/PA)
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters (Yui Mok/PA)

Luke Spiller of The Struts has described late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins as “the last of a dying breed” ahead of a concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in his memory.

The British frontman was close friends with the musician, who died in March aged 50, and forms part of the tribute show’s line-up alongside members of Queen, Led Zeppelin and Nirvana.

He performed in Hawkins’ 1970s cover band Chevy Metal and The Struts, who formed in Derby in 2012, supported Foo Fighters on a number of international tour dates from 2017 onwards.

Luke Spiller with The Struts (Courtesy of The Struts/PA)

Speaking ahead of the performance, Spiller told the PA news agency that Hawkins had been a “really disarming” personality.

He added: “There are people in this industry that sometimes live and breathe their persona, and what they are known for, and what people want and expect of them.

“But he really wasn’t like that. He was always so friendly and approachable from the get-go.

“It takes you back because one of his biggest charms, I personally think, just like many of the greats, he never felt he was as good as he was. Because of that, that made him extremely humble.”

Reflecting on Hawkins’ commitment to his craft, Spiller added: “Taylor, I think, was the last of a dying breed where they just f****** love music and they are obsessed by it.

“You could literally pick it up straight away, just from a 10 or 15-minute conversation.

“I don’t particularly know why but he saw something in me, he would constantly encourage me.

“He would call me up out of the blue and ask me how everything was going and make sure that I was getting taken care of properly, amongst a whole bunch of other stuff.”

Spiller said he felt “extremely grateful to have known him in the timeframe that I did”.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 at the invitation of frontman Dave Grohl and after previously touring with Alanis Morissette.

Spiller said he had been “the other face of the band” and remembered his “charisma and personality” before adding: “To be honest, he was so much more than just a drummer as well.

“He was a great artist in his own right, a passionate songwriter, a really good vocalist and frontman, and just really diverse.

“I think he touched people on a lot of levels across the board, across genres, because he was just a fan of great music, not just one specific genre.”

The Wembley concert, which will be followed by a show in Los Angeles, is expected to be Foo Fighters’ first since Hawkins was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

No cause of death was announced, although a preliminary toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids and marijuana.

Spiller took part in initial rehearsals in Los Angeles and described being there as a “strange experience”.

“The band had not even reconvened together to play music since he passed, so it was a slightly – I wouldn’t call it a thick atmosphere – it was definitely a happy atmosphere,” he said.

“Dave even took me to one side. I was saying to him, ‘Mate, I just wanted to say thank you for giving me the chance to come down here today and I’m just happy to be a part of it in any capacity’.

“He was like, ‘Look Luke, this concert is not going to be like a f****** funeral. Yeah, it’s going to be emotional but we are here to celebrate and have a big party, and enjoy his memory, and do him justice’.

“That’s exactly why they’re doing it at Wembley. There’s no other venue in the world that Dave and the rest of the band can think of that fits more than that place.”

The show on Saturday September 3 will be livestreamed on Paramount+.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films and Creative, the full concert will be available both live and on-demand.

Funds from ticket and merchandise sales will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, which were selected by the Hawkins family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Sir Georg Solti (PA)
Remastered version of Sir Georg Solti’s Ring Cycle to be released
Stephen Reid is set to bring further drama to the Cobbles of Coronation Street (ITV)
Stephen Reid set to make mother’s life a lot harder, Corrie producer says
Peggy and Eric Mitchell in the upcoming EastEnders flashback special episode (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders gives closer look at Mitchell family in upcoming flashback episode
Emily Atack is set to front a new BBC documentary looking at sexual harassment online (Ian West/PA)
Emily Atack to front new BBC documentary about online sexual harassment
George Alagiah has said continuing to present BBC News at Six keeps him feeling ‘mentally rejuvenated’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
BBC News role makes me feel ‘mentally rejuvenated’, George Alagiah says
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters (Yui Mok/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Cyclamen is the early herald of autumn
0
The four new Strictly professional dancers with some of the show’s existing cast (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)
New Strictly professionals to be introduced with cinematic dance routine
Pixies were headlining the main stage on Saturday (Pixies/British Summer Time/PA)
Third time lucky for Pixies at End Of The Road Festival
Keeley Hawes with her husband and fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen (Ian West/PA)
Keeley Hawes reveals it was ‘a joy’ working with her husband on new project
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings