UK producers urge new prime minister to reconsider Channel 4 privatisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

UK producers urge new prime minister to reconsider Channel 4 privatisation

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.24pm
A general view of the Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)
A general view of the Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)

Production companies in the UK have signed an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss calling on them to halt Government plans to privatise Channel 4.

More than 750 independent production companies have joined together to urge the future prime minister to “reconsider plans to privatise” the broadcaster.

The Government announced plans earlier this year to take the Channel out of public ownership so that it can better survive in a media landscape dominated by the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

The letter, organised trade body Pact, said: “As independent TV and film production companies, we are deeply concerned about the plans in their current form.

“We know first-hand how Channel 4’s unique commissioning model has helped thousands of independent production companies get off the ground, and contributed to building a thriving sector.

“Current plans could have a devastating impact not only on these production companies, but also on the country’s levelling-up efforts.”

The letter suggested that shifting to in-house production would lead to a loss of £4.2 billion in the independent film and TV sector over the next decade.

It added that production companies outside of London would be hit hard as current plans will see a cut to the level of spend required from Channel 4 in the nations and regions.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It added: “In the current economic climate of high inflation, the rising cost of living, widespread strike action and public services trying to rebuild from the pandemic, now is the time to focus on more pressing challenges than the unpopular privatisation of a beloved broadcaster.

“We recognise that Channel 4 is not perfect, just like every other organisation.

“However, taking forward privatisation plans in their current form would damage a thriving independent sector, deter voters, and endanger Margaret Thatcher’s legacy.

“We strongly urge you to reconsider these plans.

“We look forward to working with your Government over the coming months to ensure that Channel 4 can continue to support a thriving independent TV and film production sector.”

The new Prime Minister will be unveiled on Monday, appointed by Conservative Party members, after Boris Johnson resigned in July.

Channel 4, which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, was the most successful broadcaster at the Edinburgh TV awards this year as it claimed six of the 20 prizes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Meghan has told how Mariah Carey called her a ‘diva’ during a podcast episode (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mariah called Meghan a diva, meaning ‘fabulous, gorgeous and empowering’
Sir Elton John has released a song with Britney Spears (PA)
Sir Elton John: Success of Britney Spears collaboration is all about her
Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Istanbul (Depo Photos/AP)
Pop singer Gulsen charged with inciting hatred after religious schools joke
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe pic for menu August 27 Picture shows; Pork fillet sweet and sour. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A nutrient-packed meal that will help fuel your family
Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
BBC makes donations to charities linked with Diana from Panorama interview sales
Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid (Handout/PA)
Susanna Reid, Louise Minchin and Sian Williams remember Bill Turnbull
Sam Fender has announced his band will play at St James’s Park next summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sam Fender’s joy at announcing ‘biggest’ St James’ Park gig
(BBC/PA)
Louise Minchin remembers Bill Turnbull: ‘He always was kind with his time’
Anne Heche (Invision/AP, File)
Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate
Bill Turnbull ‘lived by high standards’ and encouraged others to do the same (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bill Turnbull ‘lived by high standards’ and encouraged others to do the same

More from The Courier

Dundee fly-tipping Baldovie Recycling Centre
Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes
0
A police officer on Lilybank Terrace on Friday.
Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Emma Murray. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 02/09/2022
Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Harris Academy.
Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Animal neglect Picture shows; Belgium Shepherd Mac. Aboyne. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; 02/09/2022
Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep