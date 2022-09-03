New Strictly professionals to be introduced with cinematic dance routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Strictly professionals to be introduced with cinematic dance routine

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 12.03am
The four new Strictly professional dancers with some of the show’s existing cast (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)
The four new Strictly professional dancers with some of the show’s existing cast (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

The four new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers will be introduced to viewers in a cinematic dance routine filmed alongside the returning Strictly cast.

The new dancers completing this year’s 20-strong professional line-up are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese national champion Carlos Gu, former Under-21 British national champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

The routine will form part of the Strictly Come Dancing launch show airing on BBC One on September 17.

New Strictly professional Carlos Gu with Jowita Przystal (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

Coppola, Gu, Oakley and Tsiakkas will join returning professionals Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

With the addition of the four new dancers, the 20th series of the celebrity dancing competition will have the show’s largest ever professional dancer line-up.

Fifteen celebrities will be joining them on the dancefloor, including TV and radio presenter Helen Skelton, former EastEnders actor James Bye and wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin.

The four new Strictly Come Dancing pros will be introduced to viewers with a cinematic dance routine shown on the launch night of the 20th series (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

The X Factor star Fleur East, former England football captain Tony Adams, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, and Ted Lasso actress and comedian Ellie Taylor are all also putting their best foot forward on the dance floor of the BBC One competition.

Completing this year’s celebrity line-up is singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, actress Kym Marsh and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson.

Michelle Tsiakkas joins the hit BBC One dance competition as a professional (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

The identity of who each of the contestants will be partnered with for the new series is still unknown.

Last year’s competition was won by actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant, and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming series will see audiences return to the studio after social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic had prevented it for a few years.

