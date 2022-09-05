Martin Compston worried people would find him ‘annoying’ in new road trip series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Martin Compston worried people would find him ‘annoying’ in new road trip series

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 8.44pm Updated: September 5 2022, 9.20pm
Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.
Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.

Martin Compston worried viewers would find him “annoying” in a new six-part series charting his road trip around Scotland with presenter Phil MacHugh.

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling had its premiere at Greenock’s Waterfront Theatre – a location specifically requested by Compston as a nod to his hometown.

The six-part series took Compston and MacHugh from Greenock on Scotland’s west coast, where Compston lives, on a six-week adventure.

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling
Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling. (John Linton/PA)

Compston shared his anxieties about the contrast of appearing as himself on television, having spent his career acting in roles such as Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty.

“It’s quite nerve wracking because you’ve got the character to hide behind.

“I’m like, ‘Am I a bit much at times, am I too on it, or am I going to be annoying to people?” he said.

He joked: “That’s the thing about doing it with your pal: we can split the annoyance between us.”

The Sweet Sixteen star said the show will provide “escapism” for viewers in “this week of all weeks” after Liz Truss was elected as prime minister on Monday.

Compston has previously voiced his support for Scottish independence.

He felt it was important for the journey to begin and end in Greenock to showcase the town as a “hidden gem”.

“I’m very proud to be from here, it’s a huge part of my identity,” he said.

“The fact we can keep bringing stuff back here is a real joy.

“I love it here, so the more I can show it off, the better.”

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling
Phil MacHugh (left) and Martin Compston at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling. (John Linton/PA)

For MacHugh, it was important for the pair to get a “full story” of what Scotland has to offer.

“People don’t really get a chance to see places like Greenock,” he said.

“And when they do, they’re like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s beautiful’.

“I think it was important for both of us to kind of get a full story of what Scotland has to offer.

“It’s a very vibrant, exciting country again, and I think we forget that at times.”

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling
Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling (PA)

Scotland’s east coast proved to be one of MacHugh’s highlights, while seeing where he grew up on the Western Isles was one of Compston’s best parts.

“There was a bit of a family gathering happening down the house and all of a sudden Phil was back down on the quad bike like Action Man getting back into it,” Compston said.

MacHugh said taking Compston back to where he grew up was “quite special”.

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling
Phil MacHugh (left) and Martin Compston at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling. (John Linton/PA)

Both MacHugh and Compston say they have championed Scotland throughout their adult life and the series provides an opportunity to take it a step further.

Compston said they tried to provide something different from some travel shows, where places that are “a bit silly” are showcased.

He said: “I can’t speak for other travel shows but there’s absolutely not a hint of meanness.

“We are just genuinely happy to be wherever and trying to show off everything we can.

“I think we found some real proper little gems and hopefully they’ll go there once the show’s out there.”

The first episode airs at 10pm on Thursday September 8 on BBC Scotland.

