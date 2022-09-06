Ai Weiwei, skateboards and saris in Design Museum’s 2023 programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ai Weiwei, skateboards and saris in Design Museum’s 2023 programme

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 10.02am
A new exhibition from Ai Weiwei forms part of the 2023 programme for the Design Museum (Rick Pushinsky/Design Museum/PA)
A new exhibition from Ai Weiwei forms part of the 2023 programme for the Design Museum (Rick Pushinsky/Design Museum/PA)

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei is to present his work as a commentary on design and what it reveals about our changing values in a new exhibition at the Design Museum in London next year.

Titled Ai Weiwei: Making Sense, the exhibition will draw on the artist’s “fascination with historical Chinese artefacts, placing their traditional craftsmanship in dialogue with the more recent history of demolition and urban development in China”.

Some of his most important works will be displayed alongside collections of objects that have never been seen before.

The exhibition, which runs from April 7 to July 30, will also feature new commissions.

The Offbeat Sari is one of the 2023 exhibitions announced for the Design Museum (PA)

The artist, best known for working on the design of Beijing’s Olympic stadium and filling the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall with hand-crafted, porcelain sunflower seeds in 2010, is an outspoken critic of China’s human rights record.

Other exhibitions announced as part of the Design Museum’s 2023 programme include The Offbeat Sari, which will “unravel” the numerous forms of the garment, demonstrating it to be “a metaphor for the layered and complex definitions of India today”.

Curated by Priya Khanchandani, the museum’s head of curatorial and interpretation, the exhibition will bring together, on loan, dozens of the “finest saris of our time from designers, wearers and craftspeople in India”.

Also announced is Skateboard, an exhibition which will map the design evolution of the skateboard from the 1950s to today.

Design Museum director and chief executive Tim Marlow said: “With saris, skateboards and a spellbinding show by Ai Weiwei, 2023 is going to be one of the most ground-breaking of years in recent memory at the Design Museum.

“As the world’s leading museum of contemporary design, we are uniquely placed to explore these compelling global stories which highlight the sometimes playful but invariably decisive role of design in so many aspects of our lives.

“We’re delighted that Ai Weiwei will present his first major design-focused exhibition here at the Design Museum.

“He is clearly one of the most important artists in the world, but his practice also profoundly embraces design and architecture, and the cultural and political impact of his work will resonate in very different ways throughout this collaborative landmark exhibition.”

