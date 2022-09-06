BBC chief: Kuenssberg conducted herself in ‘exemplary fashion’ with Joe Lycett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

BBC chief: Kuenssberg conducted herself in ‘exemplary fashion’ with Joe Lycett

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 1.16pm Updated: September 6 2022, 2.06pm
Laura Kuenssberg with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Laura Kuenssberg with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie has said Laura Kuenssberg conducted herself in an “exemplary fashion” during her new politics show, where comedian Joe Lycett appeared to sarcastically praise the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The first episode of the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg made headlines after the stand-up jokingly claimed during the programme he was “very right-wing” and that he felt “reassured” following Truss’ live interview in the studio.

Discussing impartiality within the BBC during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting on Tuesday, Mr Davie said he did not think having Mr Lycett booked for the show displayed “BBC bias in the slightest” as he felt “the audience saw it for what it was”.

Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “We can debate exactly what you debated about whether it was the right booking, but what I will say is Laura conducted herself, as the BBC host, I thought in an exemplary fashion in a slightly difficult situation. We move on.”

Mr Davie added: “I don’t think it displays BBC bias in the slightest. The audience saw it for what it was”, later describing it as “bemusing”.

Birmingham-born Lycett, who appeared on the programme before Ms Truss was announced as Boris Johnson’s successor, has become known for performing a number of public stunts in recent years to raise awareness of issues such as single-use plastic.

The comedian also fronts Channel 4’s consumer rights show, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, where he takes on large corporations on behalf of the consumer.

Gary Lineker
Presenter Gary Lineker (Adam Davy/PA)

Reflecting on the impartiality of the BBC’s content as a whole, Mr Davie said: “We do have hundreds of thousands of hours of output… and overall, I think we are delivering well, I do think that and it’s important that we’re proportional about this.”

A committee member also spoke about how sports pundit Gary Lineker, one of the BBC’s highest earners, has on occasion voiced his opinion on political matters on social media.

Mr Davie said he has had discussions with Mr Lineker over the years about him following BBC impartiality guidelines and feels he has made a “massive improvement to where he was a few years ago”.

“I’m very supportive of Gary, I think he’s a brilliant presenter, and I think it is work in progress in terms of where he draws the line, but we’ve had a good conversation, I think he understands the guidelines,” Mr Davie said.

In 2020 new guidelines were set out, alongside training, aiming to “ensure the highest possible standards of impartiality” among staff at the broadcaster as it clamped down on presenters’ use of social media.

The editorial guidelines for staff state clearly that “nothing should appear on their social media accounts which undermines the integrity or impartiality of the BBC”.

They further add that employees should not disclose publicly how they vote or express support for any political party, and also say that staff should not “advocate any particular position on a matter of public policy, political or industrial controversy, or any other ‘controversial subject’”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

(PA)
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about motherhood, saying she felt like her “whole life had started over” the morning after she gave birth to her son (PA)
Jennifer Lawrence on motherhood: ‘I felt like my whole life had started over’
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tasting Thyme/Florence Stanton's Lemon tart blondies Picture shows; Lemon tart blondies. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tasting Thyme/Florence Stanton Date; 30/08/2022
Recipe: The delicious lemon tart blondies that will leave you coming back for more
0
Karen Murray from McLaren's Bakery.
Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally…
0
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project in Bodelva, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)
Camilla visits Eden Project to take part in Antiques Roadshow episode
Harry and Meghan on their wedding day (Ben Birchall/PA)
Meghan criticises suggestions she was lucky to be chosen by Harry as his bride
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie estate teams up with digital artists for special NFT project
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast
The Duchess of Sussex said she was a ‘loner’ at school and an ‘ugly duckling’ who had no-one to sit next to at lunch (Joe Giddens/PA)
Meghan calls herself a loner and ugly duckling with no-one to sit with at…
Suede surprised fans with a secret gig at an east London venue.
Suede perform secret gig at east London venue as Crushed Kid

More from The Courier

Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0