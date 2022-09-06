Meghan calls herself a loner and ugly duckling with no-one to sit with at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan calls herself a loner and ugly duckling with no-one to sit with at school

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 2.08pm Updated: September 6 2022, 4.44pm
The Duchess of Sussex said she was a ‘loner’ at school and an ‘ugly duckling’ who had no-one to sit next to at lunch (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex has described herself as a “loner” at school and an “ugly duckling” who had no-one to sit next to at lunch.

In her latest podcast episode, the former Suits actress said it was “really hard” and that she was “the smart one forever and ever and ever” rather than the pretty one during her time at Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles.

In conversation with actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan said she filled her lunchtimes with meetings and becoming president of clubs in order to keep busy and not worry about who to sit with.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to UK
Meghan delivered a speech in Manchester on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The duchess also confessed to her love of Archie comics and redheads like the Duke of Sussex, and told how she dreamed of a “cookie cutter-looking perfect life” but read the series because she was “alone so much as a child” and was a “latchkey kid”.

She criticised suggestions when she became engaged to Harry that she was lucky to be chosen by him, saying the duke had “countered the narrative” by saying: “They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me.”

Kaling asked Meghan, who outlined her struggles during the 48 minute episode: “Were you not the pretty one growing up?”

Meghan replied: “No. Oh God, no.”

Kaling remarked: “What? That is news to me.”

Meghan said: “Ugly duckling. Ya no… maybe not conventional beauty, now maybe that would be seen as beautiful, but massive, frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth. I was the smart one forever and ever and ever and ever, and then just sort of grew up.”

She added: “I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy, and didn’t know where I fit in.

“I was like ‘I’ll become the president of the multicultural club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this and French club’ and, by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime.”

Archetypes podcast
The cover for the Archetypes podcast (Spotify/Archwell/PA)

Kaling said she thought Meghan was that “one nice hot girl who has her head screwed on”, but Meghan replied: “No, it was really hard”.

The duchess, who quit as a working senior royal two years ago, discussed Kaling’s decision to have two children on her own, without a partner or spouse, in the episode entitled The Stigma Of The Singleton With Mindy Kaling.

It was released on Tuesday, the same day Meghan and the Duke of Sussex travelled to Germany for an Invictus Games event, and a day after the duchess addressed delegates at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday.

Kaling, who later tweeted that she loved sitting down with Meghan, told the duchess after hearing the difficulties she described from her younger days: “You do seem so intimidating. Your life is together, you’re so beautiful.

“And even the Oprah thing is like, ‘oh my god, she has chickens! Like who has her shit together enough to raise chickens and kids?’ Like, come on and it’s nice to know that you were a lonely kid who didn’t like necessarily being that way.

“I didn’t know that and I’m happy I do.”

Meghan replied: “Yeah, well, I’m glad we both just got to share with each other.”

The duchess hit the headlines last week with her controversial interview in The Cut in which she said she had made an “active effort” to forgive the royal family, warning “especially knowing that I can say anything”.

She also said she was told there was the same jubilation in South Africa when she married Harry as there was when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison.

In the podcast, Meghan hit back at “gendered” and “stereotyped” comments she said she faced when she became engaged to Harry in 2017.

She said: “Everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky, he chose you’.

“At a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like, ‘well, I chose him too’.

“But, thankfully, I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going ‘They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me’.”

Meghan gave no further attribution to the remarks.

Her comment was, however, interspersed with an archive audio excerpt from the royal wedding day of crowds cheering and an American broadcaster saying: “The happy couple has enchanted the world with their real-life fairytale.”

Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at City Hall in Dusseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event (Joe Giddens/PA)

She also talked about how the Archie comics were her favourite as a child and how she romanticised the books.

The series’ main character, all-American teenager Archie Andrews, has red hair like Harry.

Kaling told Meghan: “Well, you like redheads.”

Meghan, whose three-year-old son is called Archie, laughed and said: “I do and I like the name Archie,” describing it as all being “full circle”.

She said: “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid, and I think I read a lot of Archie comic books ironically.

“My son is not named after Archie comic books, but I loved them. I collected them.”

Archetypes podcast
Harry and Meghan named their son Archie Harrison (Toby Melville/PA)

She added: “I think for me, especially, my parents split up when I was around two, three years old, and I always wanted this sort of cookie-cutter-looking perfect life and you looked at that and there’s like a boy in a letterman jacket.

“I romanticised that. It’s all part of the things that make you have this idea of what you want your life to be like when you grew up.

“I always thought I’m way more Betty than Veronica and am I going to get the guy one day? And I was the smart one, not the pretty one.”

Archie and his comic book friends Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge have been updated for a modern audience with Riverdale, a Netflix teenage drama series.

