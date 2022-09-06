Meghan criticises suggestions she was lucky to be chosen by Harry as his bride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Meghan criticises suggestions she was lucky to be chosen by Harry as his bride

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 3.12pm
Harry and Meghan on their wedding day (Ben Birchall/PA)
Harry and Meghan on their wedding day (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has expressed her frustration at being told a “million times over” that she was lucky the Duke of Sussex had chosen her when they became engaged.

Meghan branded the comments gendered and stereotyped, and said Harry had “countered the narrative” by saying: “They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me.”

The former Suits actress said “everyone” made the remarks, but gave no further attribution.

Her comment was, however, interspersed with an archive audio excerpt from the royal wedding day of crowds cheering and an American broadcaster saying: “The happy couple has enchanted the world with their real-life fairy tale.”

Prince Harry engagement
The couple during their engagement photocall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In her latest Archetypes podcast for Spotify which featured actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan said: “When I started dating my husband, we became engaged. Everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky, he chose you’.

“At a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like, ‘well, I chose him too’.

“But, thankfully, I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going ‘They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me’.

“But it is gendered and it’s archetyped and stereotyped that you’re so lucky, and it just feeds into this idea that you’re waiting for someone to tell you that you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing that you’re good enough on your own.”

Crowds had flocked to see the Queen’s grandson Harry and American actress Meghan on their wedding day in May 2018 which featured a glittering, star-studded ceremony in the 15th century St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Meghan wore a pure white wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy.

Royal wedding
Meghan walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding (Danny Lawson/PA)

The duchess began the podcast by saying: “When I was 14, I planned my wedding. Not my actual wedding, that would have been a bit harder to imagine.”

She described how it was actually a religious studies assignment at her Catholic school and how she wanted her wedding to be in the Bel Air hotel, with a “Swan Lake” and “oh my goodness, the dress, strapless and pouffy and I’d seen it in a bridal magazine”.

“I took this project seriously, I wanted to get an A. And I did. Maybe I got an A minus,” Meghan said.

She questioned why the assignment had even existed, saying: “At no point can you say ‘Nope. My dream for the future is to be single’.

Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Meghan meets well-wishers after leaving City Hall in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The message even at my feminist all-girls school was as traditional as it gets. First comes love. Then comes marriage.”

Meghan has also been married before. In 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson on a beach in Jamaica in a sleek, strapless, floor-length white dress with diamante waist detail.

When Kate Middleton was dating Prince William in their early days, she reportedly told one friend who remarked she was lucky to be going out with him: “He’s lucky to be going out with me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

(PA)
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about motherhood, saying she felt like her “whole life had started over” the morning after she gave birth to her son (PA)
Jennifer Lawrence on motherhood: ‘I felt like my whole life had started over’
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tasting Thyme/Florence Stanton's Lemon tart blondies Picture shows; Lemon tart blondies. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tasting Thyme/Florence Stanton Date; 30/08/2022
Recipe: The delicious lemon tart blondies that will leave you coming back for more
0
Karen Murray from McLaren's Bakery.
Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally…
0
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project in Bodelva, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)
Camilla visits Eden Project to take part in Antiques Roadshow episode
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie estate teams up with digital artists for special NFT project
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast
The Duchess of Sussex said she was a ‘loner’ at school and an ‘ugly duckling’ who had no-one to sit next to at lunch (Joe Giddens/PA)
Meghan calls herself a loner and ugly duckling with no-one to sit with at…
Suede surprised fans with a secret gig at an east London venue.
Suede perform secret gig at east London venue as Crushed Kid
Laura Kuenssberg with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
BBC chief: Kuenssberg conducted herself in ‘exemplary fashion’ with Joe Lycett

More from The Courier

Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0