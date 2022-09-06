Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.04am Updated: September 7 2022, 1.10am
Bruno the brake car, is a new autistic character in Thomas & Friends (Mattel/PA)
Bruno the brake car, is a new autistic character in Thomas & Friends (Mattel/PA)

Children’s TV show Thomas & Friends is introducing its first autistic character who has been created in collaboration with autistic writers and organisations.

The new role of Bruno the Brake Car will be voiced by nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia from Reading, who the National Autistic Society helped cast.

Bruno is a “joyful, pun-making brake car” who is detail-orientated and enjoys schedules, routine and knows where all the tracks lead in the area.

He rolls in reverse at the end of the train, which gives him a unique perspective on the world, as he helps the other engines by keeping heavy cargo steady with his strong brakes.

The engine car also use his a lantern on his red exterior to communicate his emotional state, moving when he is excited or cautious and he can create ear defenders by puffing out steam if he feels sensitive to loud noises.

Garcia said: “When I won the role of Bruno, I imagined that it was a dream, but it wasn’t! I felt really excited and happy.

Autistic actor Elliott Garcia will voice Bruno the Brake Car in Thomas & Friends (Mattel Inc/PA)

“It’s great that they are representing autistic characters because I watch the Thomas & Friends series and for there to be an autistic character makes me feel very happy and excited.”

He added that he can relate to the character in some ways, explaining: “His ear defenders I do relate to, because if there’s a really loud noise I can’t cope.

“I can get quite worried about things, I have to think of new strategies, same as Bruno.”

The character and storylines were developed by Mattel Television in collaboration with US autism organisations including the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and Easterseals Southern California as well as autistic writers and spokespeople.

Autism is a developmental disability which affects how people communicate and interact with the world, as described by the National Autistic Society.

The character and storylines were developed by Mattel Television in collaboration with austism organisations as well as autistic writers and spokespeople (Mattel/PA)

Tom Purser, head of guidance, volunteering and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said: “It’s important that everyone sees autistic characters on our screens because there are 160,000 school-age autistic children in the UK and they want to see their stories told, but it’s also important that non-autistic children get insight and understanding into what it can be like to be autistic.

“What Elliot brings to this role is his joy and enthusiasm, his autistic experiences and he just brings the character to life.”

He added: “This is a real moment for autism because the history of autistic children and their relationship with the Thomas & Friends brand has been massive and I think to really recognise the importance of reflecting neurodiversity and autism in the Thomas & Friends series is an amazing moment for Mattel, for the Thomas & Friends brand, and for autistic people.”

Christopher Keenan, senior vice president and executive producer of global content development and production at Mattel, added: “Bruno’s introduction organically embraces a global audience that is underrepresented and deserves to be celebrated in children’s programming.

“So much care and thought went into the development of his character, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet and love Bruno as much as we do.”

Bruno will be seen in future episodes of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! on Channel 5’s Milkshake from September 21 at 7am.

The character’s introduction will also feature in the show’s YouTube series, music album, the Thomas & Friends Storytime podcast and the upcoming feature-length special Mystery Of Lookout Mountain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Actor Stephen Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge
Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival
Gabby Logan shares husband’s prostate cancer diagnosis story in special podcast (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gabby Logan shares husband’s ’emotional’ prostate cancer diagnosis story
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Trade body chief urges new Culture Secretary to reconsider Channel 4 plans
A new exhibition featuring a collection of Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs has gone on display in Northumberland (PA)
New exhibition to display Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make my health a priority’ (PA)
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make health a priority’
Treacle Walker by Alan Garner has been shortlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize (PA)
Booker Prize 2022 shortlist features oldest author
The BBC’s Huw Edwards won praise for his on-air padding ahead of Liz Truss’s arrival at Downing Street, talking viewers through London’s geography and sewer developments (PA)
Huw Edwards on sewers, bridges and ‘magnificent’ garden ahead of PM’s arrival
(PA)
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy