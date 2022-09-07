Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge By Press Association September 7 2022, 2.48am Actor Stephen Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Actor Stephen Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 56-year-old, best known for starring as Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime series DCI Banks, is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court. The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, appeared at a hearing before magistrates in the city last month, when he denied the offence, the Crown Prosecution Service said. Stephen Tompkinson in 2018 (PA) Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel. In the same year, he appeared as Phil in hit film Brassed Off. Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice. He was in DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016. Later this year, Tompkinson, who recently starred as Frank Bryant in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita, is due to feature in ITV drama The Long Shadow about Yorkshire ripper Peter Sutcliffe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival Gabby Logan shares husband’s ’emotional’ prostate cancer diagnosis story Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car Trade body chief urges new Culture Secretary to reconsider Channel 4 plans New exhibition to display Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make health a priority’ Booker Prize 2022 shortlist features oldest author Huw Edwards on sewers, bridges and ‘magnificent’ garden ahead of PM’s arrival Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos More from The Courier Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper… 0 Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk' 0 Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects 0 Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms 0 Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test… 0 Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy