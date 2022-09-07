Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence at GBH trial, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence at GBH trial, court told

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 10.51am
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard.

The 56-year-old, who is best known for playing the title role in TV crime drama DCI Banks, is due to go on trial at Newcastle Crown Court next year.

The clerk of the court said the particulars of the offence are that Tompkinson “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm” on a man named Karl Poole on May 30 last year.

The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, entered a clear “not guilty” plea to the charge during a brief hearing on Wednesday at the same court, which he attended via video-link.

Stephen Tompkinson will face trial next year (Ian West/PA)

His barrister, Adam Birkby, was critical of some of the reporting of the case so far, claiming it has been inaccurate and even “salacious”.

Speaking over a link, he said: “It is very important for everyone to note, firstly he has pleaded not guilty and the issue to be tried is one of self-defence.”

Judge Robert Adams set a trial date for May 2 next year, with an estimate that it will take four days.

A pre-trial review, which the defendant need not attend, will be held on February 24.

Tompkinson was granted bail in the meantime.

He became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel, and in the same year appeared in hit film Brassed Off as character Phil.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV’s DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

Tompkinson, who recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita as Frank Bryant, is due to feature in ITV drama The Long Shadow, about Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, later this year.

