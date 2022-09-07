Actor Noel Clarke drops legal action against Bafta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actor Noel Clarke drops legal action against Bafta

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 5.49pm
Noel Clarke (Ian West/PA)
Noel Clarke (Ian West/PA)

Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against Bafta, the academy has said.

The actor and producer, 46, filed the lawsuit after the award’s body suspended his membership and his recent outstanding British contribution to cinema award “in light of the allegations of serious misconduct” against Clarke.

The claims were levelled against the actor, best known for appearing in Doctor Who and for co-creating The Hood Trilogy, in The Guardian newspaper last year.

It said 20 women, who knew Clarke in a professional capacity, had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

In a statement at the time Clarke said he "vehemently" denied "any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing".

Noel Clarke sexual offence allegations
In a statement at the time Clarke said he “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing”.

A Bafta spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday: “We note that Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against Bafta.

“The serious misconduct alleged in first-hand testimonies and published in The Guardian newspaper is contrary to the standards expected of a Bafta member and the values we uphold as an arts charity and academy.

“We stand by our decision to suspend his honorary award and membership as soon as the detailed allegations came to light.”

Earlier this year the Metropolitan Police said no criminal investigation would be launched after it conducted a “thorough assessment” and concluded the information received “would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation”.

