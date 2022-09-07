George Clooney reveals his dance moves are put to good use both on and off set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Clooney reveals his dance moves are put to good use both on and off set

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 9.07pm
George Clooney stars alongside Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)
George Clooney stars alongside Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)

George Clooney has said he puts his comical dance moves to good use both on and off the film set, after showing off his dancing in his latest project.

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor stars alongside his good friend and fellow actor Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise.

The film follows divorced couple David and Georgia, played by Clooney and Roberts, 54, respectively, as they are forced to reunite in an attempt to deter their daughter from marrying a Balinese seaweed farmer she meets while travelling.

Speaking about a scene in the film, in which Clooney and Roberts both show off their drunken dancefloor moves, Clooney told the PA news agency: “That’s how I dance, that’s my moves!”

While on the red carpet at the film’s premiere in London’s Leicester Square, Roberts concurred: “Those really are his moves!”

To which Clooney replied: “Yeah I really like those moves in general.”

World premiere of Ticket to Paradise
Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the premiere of Ticket To Paradise in London (Ian West/PA)

The romantic comedy, which is set for release on September 16, sees American actress Kaitlyn Dever star as Roberts and Clooney’s daughter who travels to Bali with her best friend Wren, played by Billie Lourd.

Clooney and Roberts also considered whether they would behave in the same way as their on-screen characters if any of their children decided to elope abroad.

Roberts, who has three teenage children, said: “I would not and George would.”

To which Clooney jokingly added: “I’m a little smarter than her!”

He continued: “I don’t know what I would do.

“The good news is I’m so old, I won’t even have to worry about it.

“I’ll be on a walker and gumming my bread, so it really won’t matter.”

Clooney shares two young children, Ella and Alexander, with his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Dever, 25, shared her “crazy” experience of working with Clooney and Roberts during the filming of the movie in Australia.

“I’m still starstruck. I just love them so much,” she told PA.

World premiere of Ticket to Paradise
Kaitlyn Dever stars in Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I’m now, I think, maybe beyond the starstruck point, because I know them now!

“But I just love the both of them so much, and what I love about their friendship is that it is so real and they have a genuine love for each other and that’s definitely apparent when you’re on set with them.

“George loves making Julia laugh, and Julia loves making George laugh. It’s literally the best thing to be around.

“I was just like a kid in a candy store.”

The film also stars Maxime Bouttier as Dever’s on-screen fiance Gede, and Lucas Bravo as Roberts’ younger boyfriend Paul.

Clooney and Roberts, who have previously starred alongside one another in films including Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster, both also produced Ticket To Paradise.

Ticket To Paradise is released in UK cinemas on September 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen
George Clooney stars alongside Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
George Clooney stars alongside Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0