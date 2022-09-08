Collaboration that chose Sam Ryder will pick UK’s 2023 Eurovision entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Collaboration that chose Sam Ryder will pick UK’s 2023 Eurovision entry

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.24am
Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy (Eurovision/PA)
Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy (Eurovision/PA)

The United Kingdom’s entry for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be chosen in collaboration with the global music management company which helped select Sam Ryder for this year’s competition, the BBC has confirmed.

The broadcaster will again work with TaP Music – which counts Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and London Grammar among its clients – to select a song and act to represent the UK when it hosts the event next year.

Ryder came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, with his uplifting pop song Space Man, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

The British singer-songwriter has continued to enjoy success since, with the track charting around the world, and he has performed at a number of high-profile events including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Earlier this year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided Eurovision 2023 cannot be held in Ukraine, despite its win, because of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

As Ryder was runner-up, the EBU ruled that the UK will host the contest on Ukraine’s behalf next year, and seven cities have been shortlisted to stage the event.

Eurovision 2022
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra were crowned the winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy (Eurovision 2022/PA)

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield will battle it out in the next stage of the bidding process to host the 67th song contest.

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett said: “TaP are very excited to be back working with the BBC to select the UK entry for Eurovision 2023.

“Last year we wanted to change the narrative around the UK and Eurovision to something much more positive.

“We focused on what Eurovision is all about. We found a brilliant artist, an unforgettable song and an incredible person in Sam Ryder. We’re so proud of his fantastic success – coming second in the competition and then achieving a number one single.

“2022 will be a hard act to follow but we’re more than ready for the challenge. Eurovision being held in the UK for 2023 is such an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of British musical talent. Our search starts here!”

The host city of Eurovision 2023 is expected to be announced by the BBC and EBU this autumn.

Rachel Ashdown, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “We are thrilled that Ben Mawson and Ed Millett plus the team at TaP will once again bring their unrivalled expertise to work with the BBC and BBC Studios to find an act and song to represent the UK at Eurovision.

“I hope we can find another artist who will not only be a brilliant ambassador for Eurovision but, like Sam, will sing their head off with a stand-out song.”

Suzy Lamb, managing director for BBC Studios entertainment and music, said: “BBC Studios are looking forward to working closely with the team at TaP again to continue to build on the success of this year’s collaboration.

“After Sam Ryder’s incredible result in Turin, we have a hard act to follow, but are looking forward to the challenge of finding a stand-out act and song for Eurovision 2023 that will be cheered on by a home crowd!”

