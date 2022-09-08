Louis Tomlinson hints at One Direction reunion during chat with Lorraine Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Louis Tomlinson hints at One Direction reunion during chat with Lorraine Kelly

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 12.02pm
One Direction band members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles (Doug Peters/PA)
One Direction band members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles (Doug Peters/PA)

Louis Tomlinson hopes One Direction will reunite for a big event.

The boy band – consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Tomlinson – were formed on The X Factor 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest pop groups in the world.

After five albums and four world tours, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, with its members going on to pursue solo music careers.

Discussing whether a band reunion could be on the cards, Tomlinson told ITV’s Lorraine: “One day. There’s a lot of moving parts but it would be a shame if we didn’t.”

When host Lorraine Kelly suggested they could all come together for a big event or an important cause, the 30-year-old agreed, adding: “I hope so”.

Tomlinson’s second album, Faith In The Future, will be released in November and follows his recently released single Bigger Than Me.

Bandmate Styles has also enjoyed success as a solo artist, with his third studio album, Harry’s House, in the running for the Mercury Prize, which will be announced on Thursday evening.

This week, the 28-year-old also attended the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

As It Was Premiere – London
Louis Tomlinson (PA)

Reflecting on his time in the band, Tomlinson said: “It’s easier to see now from the outside looking in, definitely.

“It was a crazy, crazy time. (It was) amazing to be able to go through it with other people. It would have been quite scary to go through that experience on your own at that age.”

He admitted there was an “element of trial and error” with his 2020 debut solo album, Walls, as he found his feet outside the group.

“Obviously coming out of a band the size of One Direction, it takes time to find yourself, musically, but I really think I’ve found it on this album and this single”, he added.

The singer said he made a conscious decision with his record to make it more optimistic.

He said: “On my first record, there was a weight to it emotionally, which I think was right for the time, but I just wanted to break loose from that now and be optimistic.”

Faith In The Future comes out on November 11.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and the ITV Hub.

One Direction band members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles (Doug Peters/PA)
