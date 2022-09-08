Huw Edwards reflects on the Queen’s life as he announces her death on the BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Huw Edwards reflects on the Queen’s life as he announces her death on the BBC

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 6.56pm Updated: September 8 2022, 7.24pm
The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in central London is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in central London is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

Broadcaster Huw Edwards has reflected on the example of leadership the Queen set during her historic reign as he announced her death on the BBC.

After an image of the flag at Buckingham Palace was shown at half mast, he told viewers: “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Edwards then read out the statement from the Palace while dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced (Eddie Mulholland/PA)

Later, as a clip of the official notice being pinned to the gate of Buckingham Palace aired, he said: “A lifetime of service to people in the United Kingdom, throughout the Commonwealth and in many parts of the world.

“An example of leadership which didn’t stray into the realm of politics and for lots of people the ideal symbol of what a constitutional monarchy should be like.

“Well, now the world has been told and the official notice has been posted.”

The broadcaster added that was a “seismic event” for the world as he discussed her historic reign with the BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

He said: “The longest reigning monarch in British history, who has left us at the age of 96.

“And it’s not a surprise when someone of that age suffers ill health and eventually passes away, but what is left of course is the reflection on what was achieved and the kind of life that was led, and the sense of duty and a sense of loyalty.

“And as Nick was saying, the sense of humility, which seems rather bizarre to say for a monarch, as someone who had a sense of service to others.

“And this was a theme that was repeated so often in the Queen’s statements and at great milestones in her life.”

As Edwards reflected on her life, the broadcaster aired images from key moments from the monarch’s reign.

Huw Edwards
Huw Edwards (BBC News)

Edwards had been presenting rolling news coverage on BBC One since midday when Buckingham Palace released its first statement which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.

The veteran broadcaster has anchored on major royal milestones throughout the years including the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh last year.

He has also presented coverage of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Major UK broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV are likely to adjust their schedules for the rest of the day to allow for continuous coverage of the Queen’s death.

Programmes that were scheduled to air tonight include EastEnders and Celebrity Masterchef on BBC, Emmerdale on ITV and the documentary Katie Price: Trauma And Me on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen
The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in central London is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in central London is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0