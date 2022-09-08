From Marilyn Monroe to Lady Gaga: How the Queen charmed the stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Marilyn Monroe to Lady Gaga: How the Queen charmed the stars

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.20pm
The Queen meets Lady Gaga (Leon Neal/PA)
The Queen meets Lady Gaga (Leon Neal/PA)

The Queen encountered hundreds of showbiz stars, pop legends and Hollywood greats over the decades.

Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Madonna were just some of the well-known celebrities who delighted in greeting the monarch with a curtsy or a bow.

Film – Royal Film Performance – ‘The Battle of the River Plate’ – Empire Theatre, Leicester Square
Marilyn Monroe shaking hands with the Queen at the Royal Command Film Performance in 1956 (PA)

Glittering film premieres, Buckingham Palace receptions for the arts, Royal Variety Performances, Jubilee concerts, and investitures to honour those in the music or the movie industry saw the sovereign meet many famous faces during her official duties.

The Queen was never fazed, but even some of the most well-known performers admitted to nerves as they waited in line to speak to the UK’s longest-serving head of state.

Queen/Madonna Die Another Day
Madonna curtsying to the Queen at the world premiere of the James Bond film Die Another Day in 2002 (PA)

Actor and filmmaker Sir Kenneth Branagh once said he had no recollection of the conversation he had with the Queen.

“I have no idea, I was so nervous. It was a kind of dream and I couldn’t believe it was happening,” he said.

Stars join Queen to celebrate film
The Queen receives an honorary Bafta from Sir Kenneth Branagh for a lifetime’s support of British film and television in 2013 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sir Kenneth added: “I was terrified – terrified of stepping on dogs, the corgis are everywhere.”

The Queen came face to face with “James Bond” several times – meeting the 007 actors Sir Sean Connery, Sir Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig.

ROYAL Legends
The Queen with former Bond star Sir Roger Moore (Fiona Hanson/PA)

She even became a Bond Girl when she made a cameo appearance at Craig’s side in a spoof for the 2012 London Olympic opening ceremony, in which the pair appeared to skydive into the stadium.

The monarch also met Superman – American actor Christopher Reeve – in 1978.

Film – “Superman” Premiere – Empire Theatre, Leicester Square
The Queen, who was attending the European royal charity premiere of Superman, meets Christopher Reeve at the Empire Theatre in Leicester Square in 1978 (PA)

The Beatles came into contact with the Queen in 1965 when they collected their MBE medals at a palace investiture.

John Lennon returned his four years later, but Sir Paul McCartney went on to be knighted and to perform at the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee concerts.

England football captain David Beckham had several trips to the royal residences, and the Queen was also introduced to the Spice Girls.

QUEEN WITH SPICE GIRLS
The Queen shakes hands with Geri Halliwell as she met the Spice Girls in 1998 (PA)

Sir Elton John, will.i.am, Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Lopez all shook hands with the monarch backstage over the years, as did Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones and Sir Cliff Richard after performances for the Queen.

Lady Gaga donned a red floor-length PVC gown with a 20ft cloak to meet the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Variety Show in 2009.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations – Concert
The Queen, with Kylie Minogue, meets will.i.am backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Her interaction with another celebrity of sorts delighted millions when she appeared in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, as part of the celebrations earlier this year honouring her 70-year reign.

The monarch and the bear met for a chaotic cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a special, secretly pre-recorded sequence played at the start of the televised BBC Platinum Party at the Palace event.

The duffle-coat wearing bear from Michael Bond’s books told the Queen how he made sure he always had his favourite treat on him, just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal a marmalade sandwich.

The Queen delighted him in turn by saying she shared his love of the snack, as she opened her handbag to reveal a stash.

The crowd watching a film of the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at the Palace
The crowd watching a film of the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at the Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Another national treasure the monarch had a strong rapport with is Sir David Attenborough.

In 2018 the pair appeared together in a documentary programme that followed the progress of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project, a project to create a network of protected Commonwealth forests around the globe in tribute to the Queen’s service to the family of nations.

The ITV documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet, featured a unique and informal conversation between the head of state and the veteran presenter, filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Sir David and the Queen had known each other for many years, with the broadcaster producing the Queen’s televised Christmas Day address for more than five years in the 1980s and 1990s.

