Dame Helen Mirren to Claire Foy: The many portrayals of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Dame Helen Mirren to Claire Foy: The many portrayals of the Queen

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.45pm
Helen Mirren playing Queen Elizabeth II in the film The Queen (PA)
Helen Mirren playing Queen Elizabeth II in the film The Queen (PA)

The Queen’s historical reign on the throne has long made for a captivating story, leading to a variety of on-screen portrayals of the monarch.

From Dame Helen Mirren to Claire Foy, here is a look at a number of the actors who have taken on the role.

– Dame Helen Mirren: The Queen and The Audience

The Audience by Peter Morgan
Dame Helen Mirren as the Queen Elizabeth for the play The Audience by Peter Morgan (Johan Persson/PA)

The Oscar-winning British actress has portrayed the Queen on the silver screen and on the stage.

She first took on the role for 2006’s The Queen which focused on the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and whether the monarch would return to London from Balmoral to pay tribute amid growing public pressure.

Dame Helen, who won an Oscar and Bafta for her portrayal, previously revealed she sent a letter to the Queen while shooting the movie as she quickly realised she was dealing with a sensitive moment in her life.

Following the release of the film, which was written by Peter Morgan, she was invited to have dinner with the real monarch but was unable to attend because she was filming in the US.

The Hollywood star also played the Queen for the 2013 West End play The Audience, which centred on weekly meetings between the monarch and her prime ministers.

Dame Helen won an Oliver award for her portrayal and a Tony Award when she reprised the role for the Broadway version in 2015.

– Claire Foy: The Crown

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

British actress Foy was the first to portray the Queen on the popular Netflix series The Crown, which also sees Morgan as the main scriptwriter.

She made her debut in the role in 2016 for the show’s first season and reprised it for the second with Matt Smith playing the late Prince Philip.

Foy received a string of awards for her portrayal including an Emmy and Golden Globe as well as two Bafta nominations.

– Olivia Colman: The Crown

(Des Willie/Netflix/PA)

Colman took over the role for the third and fourth seasons of the royal period drama series.

She was also awarded an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the middle-aged years of the Queen’s life.

– Imelda Staunton: The Crown

(Alex Bailey/Netflix/PA)

Staunton was the third actress cast to portray the Queen in the lavish TV series.

The actress will play the monarch reigning into the 21st Century in the upcoming fifth series, which is due to return to screens in November.

The Crown was due to end after its fifth series, but Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.

– Dame Emma Thompson: Playhouse Presents

Walking the Dogs on Sky Arts
Dame Emma Thompson who plays the Queen (Justin Downing/Sky Arts/PA)

Dame Emma portrayed the Queen in an episode of Playhouse Presents, which dramatised an incident in 1982 when an intruder broke into the monarch’s bedroom.

The episode, titled Walking The Dogs, retold the story of how the intruder broke in while a Buckingham Palace guard attending to her room took her dogs for a walk.

– Stella Gonet: Spencer

Stella Gonet in Spencer (Neon/Alamy/PA)

Scottish actress Gonet accepted the challenge of portraying the Queen for the 2021 film Spencer.

In contrast to a number of other films and television series, Spencer is set over the course of just three days and follows Diana, Princess of Wales during the Christmas of 1991 at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

– Freya Wilson: The King’s Speech

L’Oreal National Movie Awards – Press Room – London
Ramona Marquez (left) and Freya Wilson of The King’s Speech (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The British actress played a young Princess Elizabeth in the 2010 historical film which tells the story of the future King George VI, the Queen’s late father, who works to overcome a stammer by seeing a speech and language therapist.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth II, from: Reigning Queens screenprint in colours by Andy Warhol (Jonathan Brady/PA)
From Lucian Freud to Andy Warhol: The artistic depictions of the Queen
The Queen during a visit to the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Top cultural institutions thank Queen for ‘unwavering support and patronage’
Dame Helen Mirren paid tribute to the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren among stars reflecting on Queen’s ‘incomparable legacy’
Global media outlets flock to Buckingham Palace to report on news of Queen’s death (Victoria Jones/PA)
Global media outlets flock to Buckingham Palace to report on Queen’s death
The Queen meets Peter Kay and Jimmy Carr backstage at The Diamond Jubilee Concert (Dave Thompson/PA)
The Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee without the duke at her side
Queen Elizabeth II greets comedian David Walliams after the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (PA)
A performance of royal variety that has been going on for more than 100…
Sir Elton John leads British celebrity tributes to Queen’s ‘inspiring presence’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Elton John leads British celebrity tributes to Queen’s ‘inspiring presence’
The Queen meets Lady Gaga (Leon Neal/PA)
From Marilyn Monroe to Lady Gaga: How the Queen charmed the stars
The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in central London is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Huw Edwards reflects on the Queen’s life as he announces her death on the…
Where is your nearest Perth and Kinross foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Perth and Kinross area
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee
0