Broadcasters suspend regular programming day after the Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Broadcasters suspend regular programming day after the Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 8.54am Updated: September 9 2022, 2.14pm
BBC One changed its schedule after the death of the Queen BBC/PA)
BBC One changed its schedule after the death of the Queen BBC/PA)

Broadcasters including BBC One and ITV have made changes to their regular programming schedules in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The BBC is airing rolling news coverage on Friday with a BBC News Special filling regular TV slots in between BBC News at One and BBC News at Six.

Programmes including EastEnders, Homes Under The Hammer, Bargain Hunt, and Doctors moved from their usual channel and were airing on BBC Two throughout the day.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The BBC made the change following the death of the Queen (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Similarly, the new BBC Two programming schedule includes the additions of Animal Park, Best Bakes Ever, Money For Nothing, Garden Rescue and The Bidding Room.

Alexander Armstrong’s quiz show Pointless will also appear on the BBC Two schedule at 5.15pm before Garden Rescue, which also moved channels on Friday.

On Thursday, BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.

Six hours later, after an image of the flag at Buckingham Palace was shown at half mast, presenter Huw Edwards told viewers: “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Edwards then read out the statement from the Palace while dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies, as a mark of respect.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A sign next to the flowers at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of the Queen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Netflix series The Crown was also among the productions to amend its filming schedule.

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed: “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

ITV also made scheduling changes, showing continuous news coverage through the night which looked back at the Queen’s life and her reign, including her decades of service to the country.

On Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid said: “It is quite a moment, we knew this moment was coming and yet it is still a shock. Only those over 70 years old have known any other monarch and now we will all know another one.

“The longest reign of any monarch, the most constant presence in all of our lives, she was the steady presence as Queen while everything else changed over the decades.

“Dignified, dutiful, devoted to our country, to the commonwealth, to her family, and to a life of service which has been both reassuring, comforting, but also inspiring.

“I was reflecting yesterday, we knew that she couldn’t be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she might be. It is quite a moment, I think it will take time for it to sink in.”

Good Morning Britain was followed by an extended ITV News special programme presented by Mary Nightingale and Tom Bradby throughout the day.

The pair were joined by special guests reflecting on the Queen’s “majesty and legacy”.

Correspondents stationed across the nation have been sharing public reactions from locations including Canada Gate, Balmoral and Cardiff, as well as across the Commonwealth nations including Canada, Australia and Antigua.

Another programme airing at 8.30pm called Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, will be presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, followed by an extended hour-long ITV News At Ten bulletin presented by Julie Etchingham.

All TV anchors across channels were dressed in black on Friday as a mark of respect.

Big TV launches next week include the return of the Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 on September 13 and the return of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One on September 17, but it is not yet known if their scheduling will be affected.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen
BBC One changed its schedule after the death of the Queen BBC/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0