The Queen’s portrait painters: She had a fabulous sense of humour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

The Queen’s portrait painters: She had a fabulous sense of humour

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 12.48pm
The Queen was a captivating subject for many artists, leading to the creation of a number of memorable portraits during her 70-year reign (PA)
The Queen was a captivating subject for many artists, leading to the creation of a number of memorable portraits during her 70-year reign (PA)

British artists Nicky Philipps and Susan Ryder, who both painted portraits of the Queen, have recalled an entertaining monarch with a “vibrant” sense of humour following her death.

The Queen was a captivating subject for many artists, leading to the creation of a number of memorable portraits during her 70-year reign.

One of the most recent portraits was painted by Ms Philipps in 2018, after being commissioned by the Royal Company of Archers to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday – having also painted her in 2013 and 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth II at Archer’s Hall in Edinburgh, where a new portrait painted by artist Nicky Philipps was unveiled to mark her 90th birthday year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I will never forget it, it’s extraordinary and something that changes your career. To spend so much time with her, I can’t quite believe it to be honest.

“It is a very daunting experience. I had three sittings in my first portrait which were an hour each, she was very kind at the end of the third one because she realised I was up against it.

“An hour goes in five minutes and you’ve got a lot of information to get down so she gave me another 20 minutes.

“I had an hour for the second one and then the third one she asked if I would do it when they needed a portrait of her.

“They were trying to smuggle a portrait out of Balmoral because they needed one for Holyrood palace and she caught them and said get me to do one because I had all the most recent information.

“I could do it from photographs so I didn’t have any sittings with her.”

New portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
Artist Nicky Philipps at work in her studio painting a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II)

The painting titled HM Queen Elizabeth III was completed from original sketches worked on in Buckingham Palace and was unveiled at The Archers’ Hall in Edinburgh.

Ms Philipps said the Queen was “very obliging” during their time together and seemed to “conform exactly to the part the monarchy plays in the country”.

She said: “It struck me that she actually, along with understanding the role of the monarchy to the finest detail, appreciated it and wanted to keep the show on the road, as it were.

“She understood the seriousness of it and that includes all the traditions, customs and funny little absurdities and some of the eccentricities that are all part of it. I think in some ways she sort of revelled in some of the eccentric bits.

“She was extraordinarily well-informed about everything… that’s all over and above the fact that we all know she took it terribly seriously and it’s her duty, but I think because she had such a vibrant sense of humour, she could find the fun in it as well.

“That relieved some of the heavier burden of it, I think that’s very important and she had a fabulous sense of humour.

“She was being very funny a lot of the time and there are well-documented reports that she had very good timing, was a very good mimic, and in the relatively short time I had with her, I saw all that.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Joe Giddens/PA)

The artist, 58, described the Queen as “fun to be with” and explained there were a lot of times that she wanted to put her paintbrush down and focus on what the monarch was saying.

“She’s actually very tactful because she didn’t come and look at it until the end of my three sittings and then she came out and had a look and said something tactful like ‘very nice.’

“If somebody came forward and said ‘would you like to sit down or a glass of water’ she was quite impatient then, she would say ‘I’m fine’. She very much wanted to concentrate on the job, getting it done and giving me the help that she could.

“It was a massive honour to be able to do it but it was also incredible fun. You feel highly pressured, but you come away sort of buzzing and I’m so grateful that I met and spent so much time with her. She was very kind to me.”

Ms Philipps has also painted William and Harry in a double portrait for the National Portrait Gallery, Princess Anne, and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge in a private commission for King Charles.

Speaking about the Queen’s death, she added: “Of course, on a mortal level we all know that you can’t last forever, I just never imagined this day would happen.

“I’m sort of shell-shocked, because it’s the end of one great era, I’m not suggesting there can’t be others, but this one has been with me for 58 years.”

In 1997, Ms Ryder also painted the Queen over the course of six sittings in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen
A portrait of The Queen by Susan Ryder (PA)

Describing the experience, she told the PA news agency: “It was wonderful, six one-hour sittings on my own with the Queen which was amazing.

“It was quite overwhelming when she came through the door but very quickly she put me at her ease and was very warm and entertaining.

“I like talking to my sitters… once I have worked out the composition and everything I quite like not to think about my brushwork and it sort of flows out the end of my brush while hopefully my sitter and I are talking.

“I had asked in advance whether I should start a conversation and they said don’t worry, she’d like to be treated like a sitter.

“I didn’t ask any questions but she was very warm, entertaining and chatty, she was wonderful. It was hugely helpful having her talking so much to me.”

Ms Ryder was commissioned by the Royal Automobile Club to celebrate its centenary in 1997 and the painting, titled Her Majesty The Queen, hangs in the club’s London headquarters.

She added: “I asked her after the first sitting whether she would like to see what I had painted and she came round and said she had been watching it all the way through because there was a mirror behind me.

“I didn’t know that when I started but it showed her sense of humour.

“I am just amazed how emotional I feel about it, I feel quite weepy. Certain things set me off, I haven’t wept but I feel a lump in my throat.”

Ms Ryder said she previously painted Diana, the Princess of Wales in her wedding gown commissioned by Charles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen
The Queen was a captivating subject for many artists, leading to the creation of a number of memorable portraits during her 70-year reign (PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0