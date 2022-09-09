Katherine Jenkins sings God Save The King for BBC Radio 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Katherine Jenkins sings God Save The King for BBC Radio 4

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 4.44pm
Katherine Jenkins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Katherine Jenkins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Katherine Jenkins has recorded a version of the new national anthem God Save The King for BBC Radio 4.

The classical singer, 42, who performed for the Queen on many occasions, said it was a “huge honour” to be selected to record the new national anthem for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She said: “I have only the fondest memories singing the national anthem for Her Majesty The Queen, memories I will always cherish.

“While my heart is heavy with grief, singing this today for the first time is a huge honour and was sung with the belief that King Charles III’s reign will be happy and glorious.”

Jenkins, who recorded the song in a small church in a remote area of Sussex, had a moment of silence and prayer before “singing from the heart”.

The lyrics include the lines: “God save our gracious King, long live our noble King, God save the King.”

The anthem closed the extended World At One programme on BBC Radio 4 on Friday.

Jenkins has performed at a number of royal occasions including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2016.

Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations
Katherine Jenkins performs during the televised celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She also took part in the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, including performing at a special outdoor concert at Sandringham alongside the Military Wives Choirs, and appeared in the Songs of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special.

She was among the stars on the bill for the recent A Gallop Through History event, which was broadcast on ITV and featured stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren and comedian Omid Djalili.

Following the news of the Queen’s death age 96 on Thursday, Jenkins shared a series of pictures of her greeting the monarch.

She wrote: “On this heartbreaking day, my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with King Charles, the Royal family and with my fellow Brits & commonwealth members around the world.

“Your Majesty, thank you for all you have given. You have been a selfless constant in our lives, knowing just what to say in our darkest hours.

“You inspired us with your dignity, your duty and your grace. I am proud to have lived during your reign, honoured to have sung for you and privileged to have known you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed (Alamy/PA)
Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen
Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter
Country music star Garth Brooks performs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Garth Brooks thrills fans at long-awaited Dublin concert
The National Television Awards will be rescheduled to next month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, organisers have announced (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards among events postponed as national mourning begins
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
The Queen in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/PA)
The Queen expressed ‘real joy’ when acting in comedy sketches, says writer

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0