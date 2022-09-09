Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 9.20pm
Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney said he feels “privileged” to have been alive during the entirety of the Queen’s reign, as he shared decades of intimate memories with the monarch that had come “flooding back” after her death.

Writing on his website, the world famous musician recalled his multiple interactions with the Queen, the first of which had come in 1965, and the last in 2018, when he had made her “giggle slightly”.

He said he had been “a fan for a very long time” and had been “honoured and amazed” on each occasion that the pair had come together.

Recalling his earliest memories at the age of 10, Sir Paul wrote: “I entered an essay competition in Liverpool and won my division for my essay about the British Monarchy so I have been a fan for a long time.

“In 1953 when the Queen was crowned everyone on our street in Speke, Liverpool, finally got a television set and we settled down to watch the Coronation in glorious black and white.”

Ten years later The Beatles performed at the Royal Variety Performance in 1963, but it was it was two years after that, when the band was made MBE, that they had their first encounter.

“We were told how to approach Her Majesty and not to talk to her unless she talks to us. For four Liverpool lads, it was, ‘Wow, hey man,’” Sir Paul said.

“The next time we met was some years later at the Royal Albert Hall on 13th December 1982.

Investitures and Awards – MBE – The Beatles – Buckingham Palace
Sir Paul first met the Queen in 1965 when The Beatles were made MBE (PA)

“Part of the evening included some orchestral re-workings of some Beatles songs and I remember chatting with Her Majesty about them.

“She also re-introduced me to Prince Philip who said he remembered our previous meeting in the 60s.”

Their third meeting came more than a decade later in June 1996 when the Queen opened the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts on the site of Sir Paul’s old school, which he attended with band mate George Harrison.

The next, which came just one year later was “a very proud day,” Sir Paul said.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
The pair also met on Sir Paul’s own home-turf, as he showed the Queen around a painting exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery, in Liverpool (PA)

“It was one of the best days ever. I felt very honoured to be offered a Knighthood and of course it would have been rude to turn it down.

“I remember it was in the springtime and the skies were blue.

“It was a wonderful day and I remember thinking I’d come a long way from a little terrace house in Liverpool.”

Sir Paul recalled how the next encounter had taken place in “a new millennium” and he had been given the opportunity to “rock out” in the Queen’s garden to celebrate her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

“As Her Majesty was on stage receiving applause at the end of the show I joked, ‘Well I suppose this will be happening next year then?’ to which she replied, ‘Not in my garden it won’t!’,” he said.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Sir Paul recalled how he had been given the opportunity to ‘rock out’ in the Queen’s garden to celebrate her Golden Jubilee in 2002 (PA)

They next met on Sir Paul’s own home turf, as he showed the Queen around a painting exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery, in Liverpool.

“A decade on and Nancy and I attended a special event titled Celebration of the Arts at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, and it was a thrill as ever to talk with Her Majesty,” he said.

In 2012 the musical megastar performed at the monarch’s Diamond Jubilee, which he described as “so special in many ways”.

“This was the first time I performed in front of her since her last Jubilee, and seeing all the people stretching down Pall Mall was great, as was meeting other members of the Royal Family afterwards,” he said.

“It was a great weekend to be British.”

Sir Paul also praised the Queen’s “fabulous sense of humour” when he recalled their final meeting in 2018.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Paul also praised the Queen’s “fabulous sense of humour” which he recalled their final meeting in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

“Because of my respect and love for the Queen and her fabulous sense of humour when I was given the Companion of Honour medal I shook her hand, leaned in and said, ‘We have got to stop meeting like this’, to which she giggled slightly and got on with the ceremony.

“I did wonder if I was a bit too cheeky after saying this, after all this was The Queen, but I have a feeling she didn’t mind.”

Sir Paul signed off his recollections by saying: “God bless you. You will be missed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed (Alamy/PA)
Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter
Country music star Garth Brooks performs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Garth Brooks thrills fans at long-awaited Dublin concert
The National Television Awards will be rescheduled to next month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, organisers have announced (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards among events postponed as national mourning begins
Katherine Jenkins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Katherine Jenkins sings God Save The King for BBC Radio 4
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
The Queen in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/PA)
The Queen expressed ‘real joy’ when acting in comedy sketches, says writer

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0