Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 1.38am
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)

The brother of Chadwick Boseman has accepted a Disney Legend Award on his late brother’s behalf, saying that he was “an amazing person”.

Derrick Boseman took to the stage on the first day of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and spoke of how his brother “honoured” his family and friends.

The Black Panther star died in 2020 following a private battle with cancer, though Marvel decided not to recast his role for the upcoming sequel.

Boseman was given the posthumous honour, alongside other famous faces including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Boseman’s brother was joined by the actor’s wife Simone, and their parents at the convention.

“When I heard that Disney wanted to honour Chad, the first word that came to mind for me was the word honour,” he said in a short speech.

“As I think about my brother and this honour that is being bestowed upon him, first of all I wish that he was here to receive it.

“Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family.

“But as I think about him, I think about how he honoured our parents. How he honoured his family.

“How he honoured even his friends, and he made sure that his friends also had good careers. How he honoured all the contracts that he signed.

“He honoured them with his blood, his sweat, his tears as he played these roles and was taking chemo at the same time.

“Some of these roles had him doing things that were physical. Chad was an amazing person.

“Thank you for honouring my brother.”

Boseman concluded by paying tribute to his parents, telling his mother: “To me, you and daddy are also legends. Because it takes a king and a queen to make a king.”

The three-day event was kicked off by Disney chief executive Bob Chapek on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off to air as scheduled
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald: We are fortunate to have eco-aware Charles on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds, during the Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala at The Brewery in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen lookalike to give up job after 34 years out of respect for late…
Katrina Candy, author of Captain Partridge.
BOOKS: Katrina Candy on her new children's title Captain Partridge
0
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’
Gayle Ritchie at a secluded bay visited on Arbroath Cliff Tours. Picture: Cameron Smith.
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure speaks to fellow walkers during the Memory Walk at Wollaton Park in Nottingham last year (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A digital spring-clean? Where do I start?
0
Kirsty Lorenz at Gracefield Art Centre. Dumfries
Ladybank artist Kirsty Lorenz: Botanical paintings inspired by medicinal and spiritual healing of plants
0

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0