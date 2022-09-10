Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 9.56am Updated: September 10 2022, 11.20am
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure speaks to fellow walkers during the Memory Walk at Wollaton Park in Nottingham last year (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure speaks to fellow walkers during the Memory Walk at Wollaton Park in Nottingham last year (Alzheimer's Society/PA)

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure is set to embark on a walk raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her grandmother.

The charity said there would be 25 Memory Walks across the UK over the autumn, including Saturday’s event in the actress’s home city of Nottingham.

It will be the 12th year McClure has joined the walk in memory of her grandmother, Iris, who died in 2015 after living with dementia.

This year’s event will be held over 2km around the lake at Wollaton Hall.

Money raised will go towards Alzheimer’s Society’s vital services, including its dementia connect support line, the charity said.

Speaking ahead of the event, McClure said: “Memory Walk holds a special place in my heart, and I always look forward to the uplifting atmosphere on the day – and seeing lots of adorable dogs.

“It’s so inspiring to walk alongside people from all ages and different backgrounds striving to stop dementia in its tracks.

“I’ve seen first-hand the challenges families go through when their loved one has dementia, but there is help out there.

“This is why events like Memory Walk are crucial to help charities like Alzheimer’s Society continue supporting as many people as possible.”

