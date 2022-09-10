Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure is set to embark on a walk raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her grandmother.

The charity said there would be 25 Memory Walks across the UK over the autumn, including Saturday’s event in the actress’s home city of Nottingham.

It will be the 12th year McClure has joined the walk in memory of her grandmother, Iris, who died in 2015 after living with dementia.

It will be my 12th year opening @alzheimerssoc Nottm #MemoryWalk! It’s always amazing to meet so many lovely people, all walking to remember loved one’s and make a difference for the 900,000 people who are affected by dementia.💙Sign up at https://t.co/ET3ncDK9HY — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) September 2, 2022

This year’s event will be held over 2km around the lake at Wollaton Hall.

Money raised will go towards Alzheimer’s Society’s vital services, including its dementia connect support line, the charity said.

Speaking ahead of the event, McClure said: “Memory Walk holds a special place in my heart, and I always look forward to the uplifting atmosphere on the day – and seeing lots of adorable dogs.

Congratulations to our Ambassador @vicky_McClure on receiving an honorary degree for her incredible work on dementia. Vicky's must-watch inspirational speech shows why her dedication to shining the spotlight on dementia is so important and means so much.💙pic.twitter.com/lZrFtWGtfs — Alzheimer's Society (@alzheimerssoc) August 10, 2022

“It’s so inspiring to walk alongside people from all ages and different backgrounds striving to stop dementia in its tracks.

“I’ve seen first-hand the challenges families go through when their loved one has dementia, but there is help out there.

“This is why events like Memory Walk are crucial to help charities like Alzheimer’s Society continue supporting as many people as possible.”