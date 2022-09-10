Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 10.52am
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he “diverted” his journey to lay flowers outside Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen on Thursday, adding: “It was absolutely the right thing to do.”

The composer was travelling to Her Majesty’s Theatre in London on Thursday when it was announced the Queen had died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

Speaking about paying his respects to the monarch, the 74-year-old told BBC Breakfast: “It was only a few weeks before that I was standing on the stage outside the railings of Buckingham Palace for the jubilee concert.

“Having had the luck and joy and privilege of knowing Her Majesty a little over the last 20 to 30 years, I thought it was the least I could do.

“I was ironically on my way to Her Majesty’s Theatre, which will now of course be His Majesty’s Theatre, but I diverted and my wife and I and our daughter all met outside the gates.

“I just thought it was absolutely the right thing to do. She was the most extraordinary person and we will never see the like again.

Theatre – Starlight Express Gala Performance – Apollo Theatre, London
The Queen and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Apollo Theatre, Victoria, London, in 1984 (Ron Bell/PA)

“One of the things she represents to our generation is stability. She just represented a force for the good which was really, really extraordinary.

“We all know how passionately she believed in the Commonwealth and I think that speaks volumes about what she really represented to people right over the world.”

In 2012, Lloyd Webber and Take That’s Gary Barlow composed the Queen’s official Diamond Jubilee single, Sing.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards – London
Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Gary Barlow (Ian West/PA)

Sharing an anecdote about the Queen visiting his home in Berkshire to listen to the song, he said: “She was in the Newbury area where I live, one of her great joys was going to Newbury racecourse where I had met her several times.

“It was arranged that she would come round and hear the song with Gary and myself and a choir we put together of equestrian people, racing trainers and jockeys.

“It was great fun, we had a lovely evening and we also played a couple of songs from the Rodgers and Hammerstein era because she loved the musicals when she was in her teens, it was a magic evening.”

Lloyd Webber said he could not put into words how “extraordinary” the Queen was but said “I am just so lucky to have met her just a very few times”.

Buckingham Palace reception for the Dramatic Arts
The Queen meets Andrew Lloyd Webber at Buckingham Palace in 2014 (David Crumb/Daily Mail/PA)

He added: “Particularly when I was lucky enough to see her off duty, she was so warm and so wonderful.

“She came round once to our house and you know what the children did, it was so naughty of them and they were old enough to know better, but they put football shirts outside the windows as she was coming past and the Queen said, ‘Do you normally put your washing outside of the window?’

“She had this extraordinary way of putting people at ease.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

