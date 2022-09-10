Queen lookalike to give up job after 34 years out of respect for late monarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Queen lookalike to give up job after 34 years out of respect for late monarch

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 12.02pm
Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds, during the Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala at The Brewery in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds, during the Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala at The Brewery in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

A lookalike of Queen Elizabeth II has said she is quitting the job after 34 years “out of respect” following the monarch’s death, but will still keep her outfits in memory of a woman who “felt like part of the family”.

Mary Reynolds, 89, who lives in Epping, Essex, first became a lookalike in 1988 but was first told she looked like the late monarch when she was 17.

She has appeared in television and film, with some of her standout moments including starring in the 1990 comedy film Bullseye with the late Sir Roger Moore, as well as an episode in the 25th anniversary series of Doctor Who in 1988.

Ms Reynolds told the PA news agency she felt “lucky” to look like the Queen, but that her days as a doppelganger are to come to an end.

Boxing – Frank Warren Press Conference – Landmark Hotel
Queen Elizabeth look-alike Mary Reynolds poses with boxer Dereck Chisora. Ms Reynolds described the late monarch as ‘well-loved’ and someone who had ‘so much light’ (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s been a great privilege to look like her because I think she’s so incredible,” Ms Reynolds said.

“I mean, it’s a change of an era now, it’s all going to be very weird.

“I was watching the television the day before and felt that there was going to be some bad news, which of course eventually came and it makes you feel very, very, very sad.

“And then you do sort of realise that will be the end as far as I’m concerned… out of respect, I don’t think one should do anything.”

Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala – London
Alan Carr (left) and Alan Yentob with Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds. Ms Reynolds she said would no longer dress up as the Queen following the latter’s passing (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Reynolds said she had been approached by a Russian television company after the Queen’s death on Thursday asking her to don her impersonator outfit.

“There was something about a Russian television company wanting to do something with me and they wanted to see me dressed up and I said, the only way I would dress up as the Queen would be in a black dress,” she said.

The decision to leave her role as a lookalike has made Ms Reynolds “very sad”.

“I’ve just moved home… and I’ve got two boxes full of hats and I’ve just found somewhere to put them and I thought: I’m not really going to need them any more,” she said.

“It makes you feel very sad.”

She added that she will probably keep her outfits of the Queen though as “they’ve been part of my life for so long” and said that she had two separate wardrobes for her normal and royal outfits, but would dip into “the Queen’s” closet if she was going “somewhere special”.

Recalling moments from her career, Ms Reynolds noted the excitement some members of the public would experience when they saw her.

“We went to Uganda for British Airways and Sheraton Hotels and they had a racing event on the shores of Lake Victoria,” she said.

“I was just walking around and an African woman dressed up in her robes was going ‘ooh’ every time she saw me because I was ‘the Queen’.”

Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala – London
Henry Holland and Pixie Geldof pose with Ms Reynolds. Ms Reynolds has been a lookalike since 1988 (Yui Mok/PA)

In another moment she remembered having to be rescued while filming for an Indian movie in Greenwich, London, because “there were so many people wanting pictures”.

Despite never meeting the Queen, Ms Reynolds said that she was present at several of her most important milestones.

“I was in the Mall when she got married and I was just off of the Mall for her coronation,” she said.

“I slept overnight in the road with my boyfriend, in tents. We got very wet and we got very lucky because one of the buildings there had a radio so we actually heard the whole of the service.

“And as they put the crown on her head, the heavens opened.”

Ms Reynolds added that she always tried to “act like the Queen and to be nice to and respect people”.

“She was a person who was so much light and she was a very well-loved person and friends with everybody,” she said.

“She just felt like part of the family, almost.

“I’ve had all these years of doing the work and it has helped me earn some money, but at the same time it was a pleasure for people to see you and say: ‘It’s the Queen.’

“Wherever you went in the world, it was the Queen – not Queen Elizabeth, not the Queen of England, it was the Queen. There will never be anyone like her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off to air as scheduled
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald: We are fortunate to have eco-aware Charles on the throne
Katrina Candy, author of Captain Partridge.
BOOKS: Katrina Candy on her new children's title Captain Partridge
0
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’
Gayle Ritchie at a secluded bay visited on Arbroath Cliff Tours. Picture: Cameron Smith.
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure speaks to fellow walkers during the Memory Walk at Wollaton Park in Nottingham last year (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother
Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds, during the Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala at The Brewery in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A digital spring-clean? Where do I start?
0
Kirsty Lorenz at Gracefield Art Centre. Dumfries
Ladybank artist Kirsty Lorenz: Botanical paintings inspired by medicinal and spiritual healing of plants
0
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0