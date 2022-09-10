Sir Trevor McDonald: We are fortunate to have eco-aware Charles on the throne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Trevor McDonald: We are fortunate to have eco-aware Charles on the throne

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 12.14pm Updated: September 10 2022, 12.34pm
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)

Sir Trevor McDonald has said it is a “matter of great good fortune” to have a King on the throne who has “led the conversation” about the planet and has a “deep understanding” of all the issues involved.

King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy counsellors at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday, which was televised for the first time.

Presenter Sir Trevor, 83, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “In a way, we are terribly fortunate at this time to have someone who took part in a conversation that is now universally recognised as very important about the planet in which we all live.

“We know there is a King on the throne who has led this conversation, who has a deep understanding of all the issues involved and I think that is a matter of great good fortune for our country and for the Commonwealth.”

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

In 2006, Sir Trevor interviewed Charles for a documentary titled The Prince Of Wales: Up Close to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Prince’s Trust.

He said: “I was fortunate enough to do a documentary about him and his duties in the family and he said ‘You know I am probably a little misrepresented at times.’

“What I remember about it is he said ‘What people don’t understand is that I have a profound love for this country and I would do my duty’ and that is what we have seen in glorious colour. He will be a great King.

“I think his profound love and respect for the job, and respect of what his mother Queen Elizabeth did, will guide him through.

“He will take a very practical approach to some of these problems and he will be the great encourager, he will want to talk to people involved.”

The broadcaster said Charles’s speech made on Friday was “absolutely brilliant” and it was “particularly poignant” when referencing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The emphasis on continuity, the smooth transition that was made. He hit all the right notes and he did exactly what was expected of him as the new King. Amazing,” he said.

Sir Trevor also said he was always fascinated by the Queen’s “devotion and attachment” to the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Trust reception
The Queen with Sir Trevor McDonald, a trustee of The Queen’s Trust (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “I did one documentary where we went around the world asking the prime ministers what does she actually do at these conferences, why do you think it’s important.

“There was one in southern Africa where there was a great worry about civil war in some parts of the world then and some people thought she shouldn’t come to that conference.

“Kenneth Kaunda, who was the head of the government in Zambia, said to me, ‘The very fact that she chose to come here in these difficult circumstances made this Commonwealth meeting a success even before it began.’

“I kept pressing them about what she actually does, asking if she makes a grand opening speech or rally the troops.

“They said just by her being here talking to the prime ministers about what happens in their countries and about what the Commonwealth can do to help and she had an intimate knowledge of what was going on in all of the countries.

“The Commonwealth leaders were grateful that she showed such an interest and she knew what she was talking about and they valued that enormously.”

Sir Trevor added that despite being on the throne for 70 years, she was “a Queen for all the ages”, referring to her comedy sketches with Daniel Craig and Paddington Bear.

