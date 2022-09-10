Emmerdale to air on Sunday amid ITV scheduling changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emmerdale to air on Sunday amid ITV scheduling changes

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 5.56pm Updated: September 10 2022, 6.12pm
Mainstreet and The Woolpack pub in Emmerdale (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV/PA)
Mainstreet and The Woolpack pub in Emmerdale (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV/PA)

ITV soap opera Emmerdale will air on Sunday amid a number of scheduling changes, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Thursday’s episode of the drama was postponed following news of the Queen’s death, replaced with rolling news coverage as details unfolded, and will instead air on Sunday.

The broadcaster also confirmed Good Morning Britain will be on air until 9.30am on Sunday, followed by a documentary narrated by Mary Nightingale called Queen Elizabeth II and a special news programme titled ITV News: The Nations Proclaim The King at 11.30am.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Queen Elizabeth II (Jane Barlow/PA)

A scheduled news bulletin will air at 1.30pm, before special rolling news coverage will be broadcast from 2pm until 4.30pm.

ITV will also broadcast a one-hour film narrated by Julie Etchingham titled The Age Of Elizabeth, documenting some of the momentous events across the Queen’s reign from space travel to global political change.

National and regional news bulletins will follow alongside the postponed episode of Emmerdale at 6.35pm before the broadcaster will return to scheduled programming with Gino’s Italy at 7.30pm.

The BBC has also made changes to its regular programming schedules as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch, including almost constant Queen-related content on BBC One.

Interspersed with national and regional news programmes were the following programmes: Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life In Images, The Queen And Us: 50s, The Queen And Us: 60s, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, and When The Queen Spoke To The Nation.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Visit to Singapore
Queen Elizabeth II (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A special edition of The One Show: Our Queen Remembered, is also due to air at 6.45pm on Saturday.

Similar coverage will be broadcast on Sunday, with special editions of shows including Songs Of Praise, Countryfile, and Antiques Roadshow.

Special programmes; Elizabeth: Her Passions & Pastimes, The Queen And Us: 70s, The Queen And Us: 80s, and will also be broadcast, ahead of the highly anticipated new series of Sir David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II.

At 11pm, The Longest Reign: The Queen And Her People, will be shown.

