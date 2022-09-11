Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 11.06am
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)

James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as “an incredible thing”.

The world saw a more spirited side to the monarch when she made a cameo appearance in Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony for the Olympic Games.

In the comedy sketch, Craig, who played British spy 007, called at Buckingham Palace to summon the Queen to the event.

Daniel Craig
The Queen with Daniel Craig as James Bond (BBC One/PA)

The Queen, who was sitting at her writing desk, made him wait before greeting him with the words: “Good evening, Mr Bond.”

They walked together, along with some of her corgis, towards a helicopter and set off, flying over London to the Olympic Stadium, concluding with a stunt double of the Queen parachuting into the arena.

Seconds later, the real Queen, wearing the same peach dress as the stunt double, entered the stadium to rapturous applause.

Reflecting on his time filming with the Queen, 54-year-old Craig told the BBC at the Toronto International Film Festival: “What an incredible thing.

“We will not see the likes of her ever again. To be alive during her reign is something else.”

He added: “(I’m) very saddened, so I suppose good luck to Charles, really.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who co-wrote the Queen’s TV appearances with Paddington Bear and Daniel Craig, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday that the Queen had volunteered herself for the Bond scene.

He said: “We went to the Palace asking for permission to represent her and to know what she was wearing on the day, and it was her amazing dresser who said ‘No, no, she wants to be in it.’ She was game and she was up for that.

“In fact on the day when we were filming, she asked Danny Boyle if she could have a line because there wasn’t a line in the script, probably because when I was typing the script I didn’t quite know how you would type the character of the Queen… What would you type?”

Charles, the former Prince of Wales, ascended to the throne following the death of his mother on Thursday.

He was then formally proclaimed King Charles III at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the Accession Council during which he swore an oath to privy counsellors.

– Craig was at the Toronto International Film Festival at the world premiere of Glass Onion, the sequel to his hit film Knives Out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer

More from The Courier

Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Meet the people who waited hours to see the Queen's cortege in Tayside
0
Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
The new King Charles III is officially proclaimed in Perth.
King Charles III: Tayside and Fife marks the proclamation of new monarch
0
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
Marilyn Sinclair and Paul Forrest from Forfar at Arbroath's Mortuary Chapel. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh