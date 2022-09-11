Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 3.44pm
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

TV star Carol Vorderman has praised the King for championing environmental issues and young people “before it became popular.”

The 61-year-old, who is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, said she has met the King and Queen Consort many times and has “only words of respect and love towards them”.

Charles, 73, ascended to the throne following the death of his mother on Thursday.

Charles was formally proclaimed King at a ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the Accession Council on Saturday morning.

Former Countdown star Vorderman shared a series of pictures of the new monarch on Instagram, writing “Long Live The King”.

She said: “I wish King Charles every element of peace, joy and strength during his reign. I believe he will become a great King.

“For decades before it became popular, he has championed environmental issues and young people.

“For over 40 years The @princestrust has literally changed young people’s lives. For decades too, we at The @prideofbritain Awards, have been privileged to meet so many of their Young Achiever Award winners.

Pride of Britain Awards – London
Charles with members of Team GB and Paralympic GB doing the ‘Mobot’ at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2012 (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

“I’ve been an ambassador for the trust for a very long time and seen their work at close hand.

“The stories of these incredible young people range widely from former drug addiction and violence to then getting jobs they love because of the trust, to being in prison and then going on to becoming a multi-millionaire entrepreneur.

“All of them, and so many more, whose lives changed dramatically because of the @princestrust.

“One thing I know beyond any doubt whatsoever is that King Charles believes that no matter your background, no matter your story so far, there is goodness and a hope within us all.”

Vorderman signed off her social media post writing: “With love. A humble servant who tries her best.”

On her Instagram story, the TV presenter also shared a series of pictures, captioning it: “And we’ve laughed….here asking King Charles to do the Mobot with our Olympians on stage. He’s a great sport @prideofbritain.”

Another said: “Having a giggle about something or other. Thank you sir for all of your work so far. Long Live The King.”

