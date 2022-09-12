Bill Roache: The Queen made you feel like you were ‘the only person in her life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill Roache: The Queen made you feel like you were ‘the only person in her life’

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 2.34pm
Queen Elizabeth II meets actor Bill Roache who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, during her visit to Preston, Lancashire during her Jubilee celebration tour (Martin Rickett/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II meets actor Bill Roache who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, during her visit to Preston, Lancashire during her Jubilee celebration tour (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coronation Street actor Bill Roache has said the Queen made you feel like you were “the only person in her life” as he reflected on his encounters with her over the years.

The 90-year-old, who is best known for playing Ken Barlow in the ITV soap, recalled meeting the late monarch personally and during her two visits to the cobbles of Weatherfield while appearing on This Morning on Monday.

Roache was among one the veteran cast members who greeted the head of state when she visited in 1982 to open the show’s new set and more recently in 2021 as the soap celebrated its 60th year on screens.

Queen Elizabeth II visits Manchester
Queen Elizabeth II meets actors William Roache, Barbara Knox (hidden), Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth, during a visit to the set of Coronation Street at the ITV Studios (Scott Heppell/PA)

The 2021 visit was after the Covid lockdown period and reflected how important soaps had been during this time.

Roache told This Morning that he had used the time to compliment the Queen on also being “wonderful” during the difficult coronavirus period as well.

He said: “What was so lovely about her was this readiness to smile, and you felt she wanted to laugh and had a beautiful laugh.”

The actor noted that aside from her visits to the set, he had personally met her on a number of other occasions and that he was able to have had “quite a long chat” with her when she visited Preston, Lancashire.

He said that during their conversation she had explained that she was about to go to Balmoral and was looking forward to the trip.

The actor revealed that what he enjoyed “was her sense of enjoyment”, adding: “When you are with her you feel you’re the only person in her life. She’s extraordinary.”

Inflation figures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visiting the newly built location of  Coronation Street in Manchester in 1982, meeting some of the cast (left to right) Jack Howarth, William Roache, Anne Kirkbride, Eileen Derbyshire and Thelma Barlow (Ron Bell/PA)

Roache, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-serving TV soap star in the world, was made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list in December 2021 for his services to drama and charity.

He admitted that he felt a “great sense of personal loss” following the news of her death on Thursday.

“It’s a very strange feeling but it’s like a member of your family has gone but King Charles now, who’s taken over, he’s equally as warm,” he said.

He added: “I think he will be a wonderful king. He will spread it a little further with his own interests in the planet and animals and welfare for young people.

“He will bring a new thing but he will continue the Queen’s warmth and interest and care.”

