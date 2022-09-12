EastEnders likens Queen’s death to Britain ‘losing its nan’ in touching tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EastEnders likens Queen’s death to Britain ‘losing its nan’ in touching tribute

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 8.20pm
EastEnders likens Queen’s death to Britain ‘losing its nan’ in touching tribute (BBC/PA)
EastEnders likens Queen’s death to Britain ‘losing its nan’ in touching tribute (BBC/PA)

Monday’s episode of EastEnders opened with a touching tribute to the Queen in which her death was likened to the entire country “losing its nan”.

In a short scene before the opening credits, characters Linda Carter, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale gathered around a picture of the monarch in the famous Old Vic pub, to discuss her “selfless” life of service.

The trio discussed milestones including the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and her silver and platinum jubilees, the latter of which was described as “a classy way to say goodbye”.

EastEnders
The opening scene sees Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) adjusting a picture of the Queen on the bar of the Old Vic (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

As Linda, played by Kellie Bright, adjusts a picture of the Queen, Denise (Diane Parish) says: “God bless her, she’s been there our whole lives. It’s like she’s everything we’ve ever known.”

Kathy, played by Gillian Taylforth, replies: “Just feels so personal though, doesn’t it? Just devastating.”

“It’s like we’ve lost our nan,” Diane says.

“Well, we have. I mean the country’s lost… we’ve all lost our nan. She dedicated her entire life to serving us,” Linda replies.

“Selfless,” Kathy responds.

Denise continues: “We’ll never see anyone like her again.”

Platinum Jubilee
A special episode marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year featured appearances from Charles and Camilla (BBC/PA)

Recalling key moments of the Queen’s seven-decade reign, Kathy says: “I was, what, three when she became Queen.

“I wish I could remember the coronation but, well, I’ve got other people’s memories.”

Diane adds: “Do you remember the Silver Jubilee? I think I was eight or nine.

“I just remember I was so happy. I just remember everyone feeling so happy.”

Kathy responds: “Well that’s what she did, didn’t she, she made you feel so joyful and safe.”

A special episode marking the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year featured appearances from the King and Queen Consort.

Charles and Camilla made a surprise visit to Walford where they were greeted by soap opera royalty Danny Dyer, and introduced to residents.

EastEnders
Denise Fox (Diane Parish) says the Queen’s death feels like the nation has ‘lost its nan’ (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Recalling the occasion in Monday’s episode, Linda says of the Queen: “Thank goodness she made it to the Platinum Jubilee this year.

“I mean what a classy way to say goodbye.”

Kathy adds: “And what a day we had here, eh? We had Camilla and Prince Charles right here with us

“King Charles III,” Denise corrects her.

Together, the trio declare “long live the King”, before Linda continues: “We’ve got Kat and Phil’s wedding in here today and the show must go on.

“But first I’m nipping up Buckingham Palace to pay my respects.”

“I think I’ll come with you,” Denise adds.

The scene ends with Linda placing the Queen’s picture in front of a bust of Queen Victoria, saying: “Thank you ma’am, from all of us.”

“Look after her, won’t you?” she adds, addressing the bust.

The camera zooms in and lingers on the photo before the famous opening credits roll.

EastEnders announced that episodes of the long-running show will be available at 7.30pm on BBC iPlayer, as scheduling changes continue to be made around coverage of the Queen’s death.

