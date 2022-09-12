ITV announces coverage plans for Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITV announces coverage plans for Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 9.26pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

ITV has confirmed it will run live, uninterrupted coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.

The coverage will be preceded by a preview on Good Morning Britain and followed by a documentary chronicling the lead-up to the event, expected to be the largest outside broadcast in the corporation’s history.

A special programme focusing on the funeral will follow, as well as an extended News At Ten.

All the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub – the first time the broadcaster has done so.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

ITV confirmed there will be no advertising on any channel on the day, and further details of coverage will be announced in due course.

It comes as other UK networks including the BBC continue to adjust their schedules around coverage of the Queen’s death.

The BBC said special programmes on Tuesday will be interspersed with news programmes, including HM The Queen: The Journey To London as well as a special edition of The One Show: Our Queen Remembered.

The broadcaster also announced that new episodes of EastEnders will be available daily on BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, after having previously been suspended after the historic news.

Monday’s episode saw a touching tribute to the monarch, with characters Linda Carter, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale discussing her years of “selfless” service in an opening scene in the Old Vic.

