Poet Laureate Simon Armitage on ‘personal’ poem for the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage on ‘personal’ poem for the Queen

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 9.54am
The Queen receives Simon Armitage to present him with the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry upon his appointment as Poet Laureate during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, in 2019 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen receives Simon Armitage to present him with the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry upon his appointment as Poet Laureate during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, in 2019 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage has said he used the Queen’s name in his tribute piece to her because it was a name the late monarch probably rarely got to hear as it would often have been prefaced with “ceremonial nominals”.

His poem, Floral Tribute, to mark the death of the Queen, employs the form of a double acrostic, meaning the first letter of each line spells out Elizabeth when taken together.

It is composed of two stanzas of nine lines each, describing the coming of a September evening and the appearance of a lily as “a token of thanks”, with lily of the valley having been one of the Queen’s favourite flowers, even appearing in her coronation bouquet.

Chelsea Flower Show
Lily of the valley, one of the Queen’s favourite flowers (Buckingham Palace/PA)

Since then the flower has held special associations and grows in the garden of Buckingham Palace.

Armitage told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I was sort of staring at a blank page really, I’d had a few ideas a couple of years ago and lost them.

“And I just remembered that it might be worthwhile and interesting to try and write through the metaphor of the lily of the valley, which was said to be the Queen’s favourite flower.”

He added: “And then I had the idea of making an acrostic poem. So this is a poem where the first letters of each line spell out the Queen’s name. So the poem has two verses and if you run your eye down the left hand margin, it will spell out her name.

“I was thinking as well that, it’s a lovely name, but a name that she probably rarely got to hear very much because everybody had to preface that with ceremonial nominals and so I was trying to be personal and write a poem of condolence, but without being intrusive and there’s always that sense of potential pomposity and sycophancy and cliche and you’re stood at the edge of that.

“So, trying to write something small, I guess, about a very, very big idea.”

In the first stanza, Armitage writes of “A promise made and kept for life – that was your gift.”

Later he adds: “The country loaded its whole self into your slender hands / Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century’s weight.”

The 59-year-old, who has served as Poet Laureate since May 2019 when he met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, added of Floral Tribute: “I also think it’s an opportunity to just try and step away from some of the other commentaries that we’ve been hearing, many of them incredibly eloquent, and to try and do what poetry does best, which is to make the most of how unexpected combinations of language can bring about unexpected thoughts.

The Queen receives Simon Armitage to present him with the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry upon his appointment as Poet Laureate during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2019
The Queen receives Simon Armitage to present him with the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry upon his appointment as Poet Laureate during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2019 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“So you had to try and do something slightly outside of the language and commentaries that we’ve already heard.”

He succeeded Dame Carol Ann Duffy, who was also at the palace for an audience with the Queen to relinquish the role.

For the Platinum Jubilee, Armitage wrote a poem, Queenhood, to mark her 70 years of service.

The poet, who was brought up in Marsden, West Yorkshire, has published some 30 collections of poetry and his work is studied by children as part of the national curriculum.

He worked as a probation officer in Greater Manchester until 1994 before focusing on poetry.

– Floral Tribute by Simon Armitage

Evening will come, however determined the late afternoon,
Limes and oaks in their last green flush, pearled in September mist.
I have conjured a lily to light these hours, a token of thanks,
Zones and auras of soft glare framing the brilliant globes.
A promise made and kept for life – that was your gift –
Because of which, here is a gift in return, glovewort to some,
Each shining bonnet guarded by stern lance-like leaves.
The country loaded its whole self into your slender hands,
Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century’s weight.

Evening has come. Rain on the black lochs and dark Munros.
Lily of the Valley, a namesake almost, a favourite flower
Interlaced with your famous bouquets, the restrained
Zeal and forceful grace of its lanterns, each inflorescence
A silent bell disguising a singular voice. A blurred new day
Breaks uncrowned on remote peaks and public parks, and
Everything turns on these luminous petals and deep roots,
This lily that thrives between spire and tree, whose brightness
Holds and glows beyond the life and border of its bloom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Jean-Luc Godard with Anna Karina (Alamy)
French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May attend the Accession Council ceremony (PA)
Sense of duty embodied by Queen being lost, warns May
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards( Mark Terrill/AP)
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
Queen Elizabeth II receives Simon Armitage (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem
(Ian West/PA)
ITV announces coverage plans for Queen’s funeral
EastEnders likens Queen’s death to Britain ‘losing its nan’ in touching tribute (BBC/PA)
EastEnders likens Queen’s death to Britain ‘losing its nan’ in touching tribute
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after mental his health (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after his mental health

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0