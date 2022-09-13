Sense of duty embodied by Queen being lost, warns May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sense of duty embodied by Queen being lost, warns May

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.00am Updated: September 13 2022, 10.02am
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May attend the Accession Council ceremony (PA)
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May attend the Accession Council ceremony (PA)

The sense of duty embodied by the Queen may be slipping away in public life, Theresa May has said.

The former prime minister said the Queen was “the most remarkable person” and an “example of devotion to duty”.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “I think maybe there is a slight loss of that sense of duty.

“It becomes, for a lot of people, more about them rather than about other people and how they should be… working for other people.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Left-right front) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and Sir John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She added: “The late Queen Elizabeth was an example of devotion to duty par excellence.”

The former prime minister added: “She was the most remarkable person I’ve ever met.

“The combination of qualities she had, I haven’t come across in anybody else.

“I doubt we will see her like again.”

Mrs May spoke fondly about visiting the Queen at Balmoral, where the monarch sought to put guests at ease – including by playing cards by herself while others mingled.

The former prime minister said the Queen did not make herself the centre of attention at the gatherings.

She said the Queen wanted to be “a good hostess” who “wanted her guests to really feel at home, to enjoy the surroundings as much as she did and be able to relax”.

Mrs May said: “There would be occasions when, perhaps, everybody – guests – were milling around, perhaps chatting to each other, and the Queen was quite happy to sit in the room playing patience.

“She didn’t feel the need for everybody to be paying attention to her all the time.”

