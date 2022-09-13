Strictly Come Dancing launch show moved in wake of the Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing launch show moved in wake of the Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 3.56pm Updated: September 13 2022, 4.30pm
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing will move from its original launch date amid schedule changes in the wake of the Queen’s death, the BBC has announced.

The 20th series of the dance competition was due to return to screens on September 17, days before the late monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The launch show will now air on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24, the broadcaster has said.

The upcoming series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

The schedule shift is one of many made in the days following the death of the Queen, with broadcasters including ITV announcing different programming.

Netflix announced last week that filming on The Crown would be suspended on the day of the Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect.

The BBC has confirmed that its special programming and news coverage surrounding the death of the Queen will continue including full coverage of the state funeral.

The One Show will also continue to air special tribute editions to the late monarch while BBC One will broadcast Paddington on September 17 and the sequel on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A Paddington Bear toy is left amongst flowers and tributes outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Following the comedy sketch between Paddington Bear and the Queen filmed for the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, the beloved character has become closely associated with the monarch and mourners have been leaving toy versions as a tribute in locations such as Buckingham Palace.

Elsewhere in the TV schedule, police drama Bloodlands will return to screens for series two on September 18 and Frozen Planet II will continue that evening too.

The final of Celebrity MasterChef will air on September 22 and new thriller Crossfire will premiere from September 20-22.

While the fourth series of hit sitcom Ghosts and new comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? will both start on September 23.

The BBC has said that their schedules are still subject to change at short notice.

