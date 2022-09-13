Gareth Malone says Queen’s death has given national anthem new meaning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Malone says Queen’s death has given national anthem new meaning

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.12pm
Gareth Malone (Ian West/PA)
Gareth Malone (Ian West/PA)

Gareth Malone has revealed he always thought the British national anthem was “restrained” but feels the death of the Queen has given it new meaning.

Speaking to The One Show on Tuesday, the choirmaster and composer reflected on how King Charles III’s ascension to the throne has officially changed the words of the piece to God Save The King and that it may be generations until it is sung for a Queen again.

He said: “I finally get the national anthem. It’s not been a piece of music that ever really struck a chord with me.

“I’ve always found the American one so emotive and ours is so restrained and yet this week it really got under my skin.

Diamond Jubilee celebration of the arts
The Queen presents Gareth Malone with a Diamond Award for his contribution to British culture (Carl Court/PA)

“I was watching a little bit of film of the previous coronation of the previous King and hearing the words God Save The King and it resonated with me that it will be years before anyone sings, generations even, (will) sing those words.

“It’s something I’ve taken for granted my whole life, this song, and now, I don’t know, it just has an added meaning, especially having met her and been at events where they sing that and I’ve sung it. It really has resonated with me.”

Malone, 46, also recalled a number of encounters with the late monarch including performing the official Diamond Jubilee single, titled Sing, at a concert to mark the occasion in 2012 alongside Gary Barlow and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“It was just amazing to be stood there in front 250,000 people, I think it was, right in front of us and to have Her Majesty there was just so special,” he said.

The composer, who helped record the song Lord Lloyd-Webber and Barlow had written, revealed they also performed it privately for the Queen with some of the Military Wives.

He said the Queen was “always very tight-lipped about her opinions” but he felt there was a sense that she “really liked” the song.

Malone agreed with others’ sentiments about her humility, saying: “You didn’t feel a superiority, she didn’t play high status, she was quite jovial.”

He also recalled how she surprised him by appearing from behind a pillar while he was taking a look around Buckingham Palace.

“She just stood right in front of me and it was just one of those surreal moments,” he said.

“She’s very shy, kind of unassuming in a way, but obviously had this incredible presence and you were aware you were speaking to a great figure of history, and yet it was like talking to my grandmother or something.

“We chatted about music and I think we talked about the fact that Charles, of course, is a cellist, so I was excited to talk to her about music.”

Malone was made an OBE in the 2012 Birthday Honours for services to music.

