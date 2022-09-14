Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen’s death will provide ‘opportunity for peacemaking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen’s death will provide ‘opportunity for peacemaking’

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 2.10am
Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen’s death will provide ‘opportunity for peacemaking'(Christopher Katsarov/AP)
Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen's death will provide 'opportunity for peacemaking'(Christopher Katsarov/AP)

Oprah Winfrey says she hopes the Queen’s death will allow the royal family to come together and provide “an opportunity for peacemaking”.

The US talk show host sat down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2021 for a widely publicised and explosive interview.

Winfrey made the remarks while attending the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, during which she was asked about the recent reunion of Harry and Meghan with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The US talk show host was asked about the recent reunion of Harry and Meghan with the Prince and Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

“My father passed recently, this summer,” she told US outlet Extra.

“When all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking.

“And hopefully, there will be that.”

The presenter faced backlash on social media over the remarks, with some questioning why she had chosen to bring up previous tensions.

Winfrey’s bombshell interview in March 2021 saw Meghan reveal she felt suicidal at the height of her crisis in the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Harry has returned to the UK amid global mourning following the death of his grandmother (Chris Jackson/PA)

Harry and Oprah later reunited in May 2021 for an Apple TV series entitled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which explored issues of mental health.

In the series, Harry lambasted his father’s parenting skills and criticised him for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life,

He also accused his family of “total neglect” when Meghan faced harassment on social media.

