London Fashion Week to go ahead with ‘moments of respect’ for the Queen

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 5.28am
London Fashion Week to go ahead with ‘moments of respect’ for the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
London Fashion Week to go ahead with ‘moments of respect’ for the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

Organisers say London Fashion Week will go ahead while observing “royal protocol” and including “our own moments of respect”, following the death of the Queen.

The event, known as LFW and which runs from September 16-20, will be an opportunity for the industry to celebrate the monarch’s “legacy and commitment to creativity and design”, organisers said.

All union flags will fly at half mast during the event and a minute’s silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday.

There will be no shows or events on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Hall, in central London.

It comes as high-fashion brands including Burberry and Raf Simons announced they would be cancelling their shows at LFW following the historic news.

In a statement online and shared on social media, organisers said: “As a business-to-business event London Fashion Week will continue while observing Royal Protocol and the event will be dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with our own moments of respect.

“Having spoken to designers and industry members, we as an industry want to unite as a creative and business community to celebrate Her Majesty’s legacy and commitment to creativity and design.

“The British Fashion Council would like to thank our partners, designers, creative teams, brands, media, retailers, patrons and broader stakeholder community.”

It added that the Newgen venue at Selfridges Hotel will have a space for industry members to write tributes.

An updated events schedule was also posted to the LFW website.

The Queen was known to be a long-time supporter of British fashion, launching the QEII Award for British Design at LFW in 2018 and presenting Richard Quinn with the inaugural award.

Following the news of her death, LFW said in a statement that her reign would be marked as “one of empathy, strength and grace”.

“Her Majesty’s effortless style, charm and sense of fun was evident and her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation,” the statement read.

